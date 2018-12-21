Enniskillen Mart: Suckler cows sell to £1,470

Trade was very good for the seasonal show of cattle at Enniskillen.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £650 to £900 paid for a 425kg Limousin, while heifers ranged from £500 to £730 for a 310kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Newtownbutler producer 230kg Charolais bull at £660, 228kg Charolais heifer at £595, 295kg Charolais bull at £795, 301kg Charolais bull at £790, 310kg Charolais bull at £740, Irvinestown producer 268kg Charolais bull at £740, 219kg Charolais heifer at £550, Belcoo producer 234kg Limousin heifer at £615, 239kg Limousin bull at £630, 267kg Limousin bull at £660, 335 Simmental bull at £800, Kesh producer 291kg Charolais bull at £800, 335kg Limousin steer at £825, 330kg Simmental steer at £800, 425kg and Garrison producer 370kg Limousin heifer at £730, 310 Limousin bull at £900, 259kg Limousin heifer at £630, 340kg Simmental heifer at £700, 221kg Charolais bull at £610.

CALVES

Lisbellaw producer Hereford heifer at £265, Hereford heifer at £250, Ballinamallard producer Limousin bull at £260, Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £250, Hereford heifer at £245, Letterbreen producer Limousin heifer at £250, Trillick producer BB heifer at £240, Drumcose producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £240, Aberdeen Angus bull at £240 and Springfield producer Friesian bull at £130.

SUCKLER COWS

Lisnaskea producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,470, Charolais cow with heifer at £1,400, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,390, Charolais cow with heifer at £1,260, Derrylin producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,240, Limousin cow with bull at £1,230 and Ballinamallard producer springing Charolais cow at £1200, springing Charolais cow at £1,230

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 205ppk paid for a 570kg Charolais at £1,180 and medium weight sold from 186kg-210ppk paid for a 410kg Charolais at £860.

Newtownbutler producer Charolais 570kg at £1,180, Charolais 568kg at £1,160, Charolais 560kg at £1,120, Charolais 530kg at £1,060, Tempo producer Charolais 490kg at £1,000, Charolais 460kg at £940, Charolais 440kg at £900 and Garvery producer Charolais 410kg at £860, Charolais 430kg at £840.

Fat cows

Forward lots sold to 160ppk paid for a 625kg Charolais at £1,000 and lighter weights from 102-160ppk paid for a 450kg Charolais at £700.

Lisnskea producer Charolais 690kg at £1,060, Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 625kg at £1,000 and Kesh producer Charolais 660kg at £930, Charolais 680kg at £915.