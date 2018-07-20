Enniskillen: Store bullocks sell from £700 to £1,100

Bullocks: Store bullocks sold from £700 to £1,100 paid for a 492kg Charolais at 223p per kg.

Kinawley producer 492kg Charolais at £1,100, 412kg Charolais at £900, 480kg Charolais at £1,090, 522kg Charolais at £1,125, Derrylin producer 414kg Charolais at £855, 362kg Limousin at £815, 370kg Charolais at £830, 390 Simmental at £855, Tempo producer 488kg Charolais at £1,030 and Enniskillen producer 418kg Aberdeen Angus at £800, 418kg Aberdeen Angus at £770, 450kg Belgian Blue at £870.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £700 to £1,005 paid for a 380kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £500 to £940 for a 445kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Irvinestown producer 380kg Charolais bull at £1,005, Kesh producer 375kg Charolais heifer at £820, 368kg Charolais heifer at £770, 328kg Charolais heifer at £720, Tempo producer 31kg Charolais steer at £885, 330kg Charolais steer at £820, 363kg Limousin steer, 302kg Limousin steer at £750, Enniskillen producer 315kg Charolais steer at £850, 331kg Charolais steer at £885, 363kg Limousin steer at £845, 345kg Charolais steer at £865, 333kg Charolais heifer at £690, 465kg Charolais heifer at £890, 445kg Charolais heifer at £940, 303kg Charolais heifer at £660, Letterbreen producer 385kg Charolais steer at £895, 338kg Charolais steer at £840 345kg Limousin steer at £795, Springfield producer 331kg Charolais heifer at £715, 303kg Charolais heifer at £690, Trillick producer 319kg Charolais steer at £820, 283kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £565, 224kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £595.

CALVES

Bull calves sold from £200 to £490 paid for a three month old Charolais and heifer calves £180 - to £350 for a Simmental.

Derrygonnelly producer Charolais bull at £490, Charolais bull at £450, Enniskillen producer Simmental heifer at £350, Hereford heifer at £290, Limousin heifer at £240, Charolais heifer at £240, Garrison producer Charolais heifer @285, Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £295, Charolais bull at £330, Aberdeen Angus bull at £235, Trilick producer Limousin heifer at £325, Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £235, Aberdeen Angus bull at £255, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin heifer at £305, Belgian Blue heifer at £340.

SUCKLER COWS

Sucklers sold from to £1,500 for a Limousin heifer and heifer calf, £1,400 for a Shorthorn heifer and a bull calf £1,440 also for a Charolais heifer and heifer calf, £1,340 Simmental cow and heifer calf, £1,310 for a Hereford cow and a Blonde d’Aquitaine bull calf, £1,310 for a Simmental cow and heifer calf.

Heifers

Store heifer sold from £650-£1,290 paid for a 606kg Charolais at 212p per kg.

Enniskillen producer 606kg Charolais at £1,290, 610kg Charolais at £1,190, Trillick producer 496kg Charolais at £1,000, 480kg Charolais at £970, Dromore producer 394kg Charolais heifer at £805, Rosslea producer 502kg Limousin at £1,025 and Trillick producer 590kg Charolais at £1,230.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 166ppk paid for a 630kg Charolais at £1,050 and a top of at £1,160, Friesian cows from 70-121ppk paid for a 620kg Friesian at £760.

Letterbreen producer Charolais 770kg at £1,160, Charolais 630kg at £1,050, Enniskillen producer Charolais 720kg at £1,100, Boho producer Charolais 780kg at £1,095 and Fivemiletown producer Charolais 810kg at £1,120.