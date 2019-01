Ewes and lambs sell to £202 at Gortin Mart

Fat lambs sold to £117 on Monday.

Store lambs also saw a strong trade selling to £89, fat ewes sold to £100, breeding ewes sold to £140 and ewes and lambs sold to £202.

FAT LAMBS

N McIlwaine £117/32kg, Kieran Fox £108/29kg, Kieran Harvey £105/32kg, P Burke £105/28kg, John Daly £104.50/26kg, Stanley Wilson £103.50/25kg, Gordan Gibson £103/28kg, John Doherty £103/21kg, David Scott £102.20/24kg, S and A Conway £101.50/24kg, Glenn Cuddy £101.20/27kg, James Doherty £101/25kg, Ray Wilson £101/25kg, Caolan O’Neill £100/25kg, James Doherty £99.50/24kg, Glenn Cuddy £98.80/24kg, W McLaughlin £98.20/23kg, M Rafferty £98/23kg, David Scott £97/24kg, Dennis Calvert £96.50/23kg, P Burke £96/22kg, Caolan O’Neill £95.80/23kg, Derek Kerr £95/24kg, Fred Doherty £94.50/22kg, A Hamilton £92.50/222kg, James McGaughey £90.50/20kg and Walter Fleming £90/22kg.

STORE LAMBS

Damien Carolan £89/19kg, Damien O’Hagan £89, Ray Wilson £82, Peter Carland £81, Harry Cashel £80, William Elkin £74, S Galbraith £72, Damen O’Hagan £70, Dennis Calvert £70, J Pickens £70, S McCullagh £68 and Damien O’Hagan £65.

FAT EWES

Colm McCullagh £100, Alan Speer £98, Stanley Wilson £93, T R Crawford £91, Malcolm Beattie £90, Barry McNuly £90, Keith McAdoo £90, Damien O’Hagan £88, Paul McAuley £87, Robert Virtue £86, J Pickens £85, Alan Speer £84, S McCullagh £84, J Pickens £80, Harold Moore £80, £78 and S McCullagh £75.50.

BREEDING EWES

Drumsurn farmer £140, £138, £135, £132 and £130.

EWES & LAMBS

Ian Hamilton £202, £202, £200, S Porter £195, £150, John Bratton £170 and Ian Hamilton £155 and £152.