Ewes and lambs sell to £218 at Gortin Mart

A large entry of sheep on Monday (April 1).

Fat lambs sold to £105, store lambs sold to £90, fat ewes sold to £150 and ewes and lambs sold to £218.

FAT LAMBS

James Chivers £105/29kg, Glenn Cuddy £105/27kg, Keith McAdoo £104.50/26kg, Charles Sproule £104/29kg, Damien Kelly £103.50/27kg, Niall Daly £103/24kg,£103/24kg, John O’Neill £103/24kg, Keith McAdoo £103/27kg, George Gallagher £102/27kg, Alwyn Gillis £101.20/24lg, £101.20/24kg, B Ward £101.20/25kg, W little £100.80/24kg, Raymond Bradley £99.50/25kg, Glenn Cuddy £99/24kg, Derek McKinney £98.80/24kg, Gerard O’Neill £97/25kg, I Alexander £97/25kg, James Miller £9650/24kg, William Martin £96/25kg and Niall Daly £93.50/22kg.

STORE LAMBS

Kenneth Johnston £90, Peter Quinn £83.50, C McLaughlin £80, Patrick Nicholas £79, £71, James Miller £79 and W Lyttle £68.

FAT EWES

L Young £150, J Barton £146, E McGrath £145, £140, S Daly £136, William Patterson £125, Niall Daly £119, Donald Fleming £119, K Lynch £117, F Moore £117, J Kelly £117, £116, W Lyttle £112, John McBride £111 and F Harper £111, £110.

EWES & LAMBS

Michael McGlade £218, £210, £200, £198, Lee Bowdan £208, £205, Ruddy Farms £205, £195, £178, £172, Sam McCullagh £200, £190, £172, George Caskie £190, £160, Adam Bratton £172, John McGlinchy £185, A Kelly £170, Barry McNulty £168, £165, £160 and Mark Warnock £165, £165.