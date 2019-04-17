Ewes and lambs sell to £218 at Gortin Mart

Another large entry of sheep on Monday (April 15) with lambs selling to £120, fat ewes £162 and ewes and lambs £218.

FAT LAMBS

Jonathan McClean £120/30kg,Noel McIlwaine £118/33kg, Martin McAnenly £107/30kg, Desmond Knox £106/42kg, Michael McCrystal £105/23kg, H and L Ferguson £106/27kg, Kenneth Hopper £105.50/23kg, B Ward £105/24kg, Thomas Watt £104.50/22kg, James Doherty £104/26kg, Patrick McCullagh £103.50/25kg, Padraig McCullagh £103.50/26kg, J Watters £103/22kg, Kenneth Hopper £101/37kg, Dermot Lynch £101/27kg, Declan McGee £101/29kg, H and L Ferguson £100/22kg, Jason Martin £100.50/28kg, Florence Martin £100.50/31kg, Robert Crawford £100/30kg, L Galbraith £100/25kg, J Tanney £100, Dermot Nugent £100/30kg, Roger Hayes £100/29kg, E Kelly £100/27kg, John Gallagher £100/25kg, Seamus Hegarty £100/26kg, Keith McAdoo £99.80/25kg, Annie Campbell £99.80/32kg, Bernard Devine £99.50/26kg, Wilfred McCullagh £99/24kg, R obert Crawford £99/34kg, J Tanney £98.50/28kg, Callum McGlinchy £98/27kg, Harry Cashel £98/28kg, M McCullagh £97.50/26kg, J Tanney £97/38kg, James O’Hagan £97/20kg, M McGurk £97/24kg and Lee Black £96.50/26kg.

FAT EWES

Kieran McGrath £162, Srephen Watt £145,£132, Samuel Pauley £140, David Hall £127, Ivor Wilson £125, Charles Boyd £122, Michael McCrystal £120, Charles Boyd £117, Ivor Wilson £117, Kenneth Hopper £115, David Hempton £110, Simon Martin £110, Emmet Kelly £110, Michael McKenna £107, Derek Kerr £106, Dermot Nugent £103, Ivor Wilson £101, William Jeffers £100, Stephen Watt £99, Leslie Galbraith £98, Samuel Pauley £97, W and G Patterson £96, J McGarrigle £93, J E Martin £90 and E Kelly £90.

EWES & LAMBS

Barry McNulty £218, £202, £200, £192, £192, £188, Daniel McMenamin £210, £195, £172, £160, Marie and Seamus Conway £200, John McConnell £190, £190, £190, £175, £175, Declan McGee £168, G P McDermott £155, Marie and Seamus Conway £154, £154, John Blackburn £150 and J McCrea £142, £132.