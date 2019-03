Ewes and lambs sell to £220 at Gortin Mart

A large entry of sheep on Monday sold to great demand.

Fat lambs sold to £101, fat ewes sold to £120, springing ewes sold to £135 and ewes and lambs sold to £220.

FAT LAMBS

J and M O’Connor £101/28kg, E Moore £99/24kg, £98/33kg, Ivan McKelvey £97.80/32kg, £97/30kg, Chris McAweaney £96.50/26kg, David Keys £95/28kg, M McGurk £95/26kg, Liam Furey £95/27kg, Grace McDonald £95/28kg, David Keys £95/28kg, Reid Clarke £95/25kg, B Ward £95/29kg, Keith McAdoo £95/27kg, Gordan Gibson £95/28kg, David Hutchinson £95/27kg, Raymond McTeague £95/30kg, Barry McCrory £95/25kg, £94.50/27kg, £95/28kg, Kilrea Farmer £94/28kg, M McGurk £94/25kg, £93/25kg, Gerard Christie £92.80/24kg, Ronald Somerville £90/23kg, Seamus Kelly £90/22kg and Grace McDonald £89.20/21kg.

FAT EWES

Mosis Irwin £120, Keith McAdoo £115, John Quinn £110, William Moore £103S Lynch £104, Samuel White £102, £101, Derek Kerr £96, Barry McNamee £95, Ivan McKelvey £88, £85, F Kelly £85.50, Moses Irwin £83, Andrew Baxter £81 and William Gilmour £80.

SPRINGING EWES

Cathal Harkin £135, £128, £128, £125, £125, £125, £125, £125, £120, £120.

EWES & LAMBS

Colm McCullagh £220, £220, Francis McEldowney £215, Sean Loughran £215, Samuel Pauley £210, £202, £198, £190, £158, £148, James McKernan £185, Ian Caldwell £215, £212, £195, £165, £158, £155, R and J Robinson £160, James McKernan £155, Ian Hamilton £150, Brian Reilly £150 and Sean McEldowney £150, £148.