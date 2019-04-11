Ewes and lambs sell to £220 at Gortin Mart

A yard packed to the rim on Monday.

Sheep sold to top prices this week.

Fat lambs sold to £114.50/28kg, store lambs sold to up to £100, fat ewes sold to £140 and ewes and lambs sold to £220.

FAT LAMBS

C Daly £114.50/28kg, Raymond Bowden £112.50/25kg, Alan Speer £112/30kg, Eamon McGirr £111/29kg, David Miller £110/22kg, A Devine £109/24kg, Ivan McKelvey £109/29kg, A Devine £109/24kg, Olive Dixon £108.50/30kg, Eric Robinson £108.50/34kg, Pat McNulty £108/26kg, £10750/28kg, Kieran McGrath £107/30kg, Michael McCullagh £107/36kg, David Keys £107/28kg, Dermot Nugent £107/29kg, Bernard Clarke £107/28kg, Sean McElhone £106.80/25kg, Sean McEldowney £106.50/25kg, Peter McWilliams £106.50/26kg, Patrick O’Gara £106.50/27kg, Keith McAdoo £106.50/24kg, Leonard Foster £106.50/26kg, Keith McAdoo £106.50/24kg, John and G Blair £105.80/26kg, Bernard Clarke £105/29kg, A Hamilton £104.50/25kg, Robert Totton £104/26kg, Pat McNulty £104.80/24kg, Trevor Turkington £103/26kg, Sean McEldowney £03/27kg, Bernard Clarke £102/25kg, William Martin £101/24kg, Alan Boyd £100/20kg, Stewert Patterson £94.80/20kg, Sean McElhone £90/233kg and John O’Neill £86.50/20kg.

FAT EWES

S Lynch £140, £138, Alan Speer 135, Ivan McKelvey £124, Patrick Molloy £122, K Kerr £120, £119, Alan Speer £118, Robert Walker £115, Ivan Swaile £114, C Kelly £113, £112, C McKelvey £110, Q Moore £110, David Hempton £110, A Proctor £110, £109, A Reilly £108, £106., John Lowe £108, E Robinson £106, Cahal Nugent £100.50, £100, Gary Scott £100, William Moore £100 and K McKenna £100.

EWES & LAMBS

Eoin Loughran £220, John McConnell £210, Gary Scott £210,Barry McNulty £206, £204, Michael McGlade £198, C Jackson £195, £190, George Caskie £192, Gary Scott £192, K Small £190, £180, John McConnell £180, £180, Alan Boyd £180, Francis McEldowney £180, C Jackson £175, £170, Barry McNulty £168, Samuel McCullagh £168 and David Baxter £160.