Ewes and lambs selling to £198 at Gortin Mart

Another full yard of sheep with prices remaining very strong with fat lambs selling to £105/26kg.

Store lambs selling to £94, fat ewes selling to £100, inlamb ewes selling to £158 and ewes and lambs selling to £198.

FAT LAMBS

Wendy Telford £105/26kg, A McCullagh £101/25kg, C and E McGarvey £100.50/27kg, M McCGurk £100/27kg, £100/26kg, £98.20/25kg, Sean Brogan £100/26kg, David Hutchinson £98/26kg, S and R McGurk £97/24kg, Daniel Gormley £97/25kg, Bernard Clarke £97/26kg, John O’Donnell £96.50/24kg, Derek Kerr £96/21kg, James McGaughey £95.50/22kg, Derek Kerr £94/22kg and A McCullagh £92/23kg.

STORE LAMBS

Dan McCaffrey £94/20kg, Ciaran McLaughlin £90.20/21kg, Cecil Scott £89.50/20kg, John Young £89/21kg, Harry Cashel £88.50/19kg, John Brown £88.50, C and E McGarvey £88, Wendy Telford £86.20, W Fleming £86, John Brown £86, Daniel Gromley £86, Gerard Lagan £86, A McCullagh £86, David Hutchinson £80, Wendy Telford £71.50 and G Bradley £70.

FAT EWES

Adrian Devine £100, S Moore £90, Gordan Gibson £90, Kyle Bayne £87, S Moore £86, £85, Bernard Clarke £84, Michael Mimnagh £84, £84, Gordan Gibson £82, Sean Brogan £81, Peter Devine £80, David Conn £76, Lee Bowdan £76 and C Armstrong £73.

INLAMB EWES

Limavady farmer £158, £158, £154, £138, Mark Campton £131 and Nevin McEldowney £120, £110.

EWES & LAMBS

Peter O’Kane £198, £188 and £160.