Ewes and lambs selling to £220 at Gortin Mart

Sheep are on the rise at Gortin Mart.

Exceptional prices on Monday with fat lambs selling to £107, store lambs selling to £87, springing ewes selling to £158, ewes and lambs selling to £220 and fat ewes selling to £140.

FAT LAMBS

Roy Givan £107/31kg, Peter Todd £105/32k, Charles Boyd £104.50/26kg, William Rankin £104.50/30kg, Roy Givan £104/29kg, Ryan Hemphill £103/25kg, David Scott £102/25kg, John Gallagher £102.50/29kg, Chris McAweaney £101.50/25kg, William Patterson £100.50/24kg, Charles McNamee £100/25kg, Sean McEldowney £100/33kg, Samuel Wilson £100/26kg, S and A Conway £100/24kg, Samuel Wilson £100/26kg, Chris McAweaney £100/25kg, Sean McEldowney £99/27kg, Patrick Kelly £96.50/23kg, Robert Virtue £96.50/23kg, David Scott £96/23kg, Stanley Watterson £96/23kg, Damien McSwiggan £95/28kg, Robert Henry £94/24kg, W Patterson £92/22kg and John Gallagher £92/24kg.

STORE LAMBS

S and A Conway £87, Charles Boyd £86,Stanley Watterson £84, W Patterson £83 and Charles McNamee £72.

SPRINGING EWES

Omagh farmer £158, £146, £142, £140, £122 and £120.

EWES & LAMBS

John McCormick £220, Omagh farmer £218, £215, £215, £212, £210, S Moore £200, £190, £185, S Harpur £200, £190, Eamon McKernan £188, £170, £168, John McCormick £172, £160, Ryan Hemphill £170 and Omagh farmer £152, £152, £152, £150.

FAT EWES

William Rankin £140, M Patterson £130, Francis McCullagh £119, Darren McLaren £118, £118, Reid Clarke £117, William Rankin £110, John Young £109, Andrew Blair £106, James Chivers £104, Peter McFarland £103, L Mullan £102, £102, £100, Joan McGerrigle £101, Owen Kerrigan £100, Jonathon Doyle £100, Francis McBride £97, Peter Carland £96, Kenneth Johnston £90, Paul Mullan £90, Desmond McFadden £86, Peter Carland £81 and R McElhatton £80.