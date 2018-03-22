Excellent prices and demand for cattle at Omagh Mart

300 cattle on offer with prices and demand, little changed from the previous week.

Bullocks

S Brogan, Gortin 730k, £1,550, M McCanny, Sion Mills 690k, £1,500; 705k, £1,490; 605k, £1,350, F Ferris, Leglands 630k, £1,345; 555k, £1,250; 565k, £1,235; 595k, £1,260, T MacRory, Ballygawley 550k, £1,210; 510k, £1,100, R K Hawkes, Omagh 530k, £1,150; 435k, £970, J Haughey, Creggan 520k, £1,115, S McGinn, Trillick 530k, £1,135; 425k, £960; 390k, £920, W Buchannon, Killyclooney 630k, £1,340; 570k, £1,150, W J Doherty, Newtownstewart 510k, £1,085; 565k, £1,200, E Robinson, Claudy 640k, £1,355; 555k, £1,140, M Rodgers, Donemana 550k, £1,160, T and D McPhilomey, Omagh 620k, £1,300, T McKenna, Beragh 535k, £1,125; 575k, £1,170, Paul Hawkes, Omagh 620k, £1,300; 450k, £1,035; 420k, £950, H and C Grugan, Seskinore 590k, £1,230, A Dickson, Drumquin 615k, £1,260; 775k, £1,550, K Ward, Mullaslin 425k, £990; 360k, £830, B and M Duffy, Belleek 420k, £965: 365k, £845; 360k, £825, A Kennedy, Castlederg 400k, £920; 520k, £1,080; 530k, £1,095, P Donnelly, Loughmacrory 470k, £1,080; 440k, £995; 370k, £845, R Gallagher, Greencastle 430k, £955, P Sheerin, Donemana 350k, £890; 310k, £765; 365k, £880; 390k, £915.

Heifers

William Doherty, Strabane 550k, £1,290; 535k, £1,200; 540k, £1,135, Fintona farmer, 540k, £1,200; 515k, £1,090; 420k, £960, H and C Grugan, Seskinore 525k, £1,140; 555k, £1,160, William Johnston, Lack 520k, £1,125; 495k, £1,230, W Shortt, Beragh 565k, £1,215; 575k, £1,215, P Slevin, Clogher 565k, £1,210, L Furey, Plumbridge 525k, £1,110, J McCullagh, Loughmacrory, 560k, £1,180, T MacRory, Ballygawley 535k, £1,095, D McHugh, Castlederg 505k, £1,020; 415k, £1,035; 425k, £975; 385k, £960, R Gallagher, Greencastle 600k, £1,200, Jas Gormley, Belleek 405k, £1,005; 410k, £950, N McGarrigle, Irvinestown 410k, £995; 430k, £1,000; 350k, £975, B McCrystal, Mullaslin 405k, £945 and £950; 360k, £845, M Blee, Donemana 430k, £990; 450k, £985, P McGrath, Drumquin 485k, £1,050, R Law, Sydare 405k, £870; 450k, £940; 380k, £800, G McDermott, Mountfield 475k, £1,010, K and M Conway, Greencastle 375k, £875.

Fat cows

N Donaghy, Loughmacrory 480k, £208, M Armstrong, Dromore 600k, £206, T Hall, Donemana 590k, £186, P Traynor, Errigal 700k, £185; 680k, £175, B McCrory, Redargan 630k, £1,870, G McDermott, Mountfield 450k, £178, R Hunter, Ederney 750k, £178, P Kelly, Carrickmore 700k, £178, G McDonagh, Ederney 510k, £178, Loane Partners, Kesh 730k, £177; 680k, £174; 760k, £167, G Hawkes, Omagh 680k, £176, H McKinley, Trillick 610k, £175, S Walmsley, Kesh 810k, £174; 770k, £173; 760k, £163, T Armstrong, Beragh 590k, £168.

Dropped calves

D McNamee, Newtownstewart £475 and £420 Belgian Blue bulls; £375 Belgian Blue heifer, William Gamble, Donemana £450, £435 and £430 Limousin bulls, G McDermott, Mountfield £430 Charolais bull, R Tait, Newtownstewart £375 Simmental bull; £285 Charolais heifer, A Maguire, Enniskillen £365 Belgian Blue bull; £305 Aberdeen Angus bull, William Stevenson, Sion Mills £305 Aberdeen Angus bull, N and G Kee, Trillick £300 Limousin heifer, A Patrick, Drumlegagh £290 Belgian Blue heifer, M Howe, Enniskillen £270 Hereford heifer, W N Gibson, Beragh £265 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Sale of wintered suckled calves: 430 calves on offer had a 100% clearance with demand strong for all sorts.

Bull/bullock calves

E McMackin, Sion Mills 415k, £1,110, R McNamee, Newtownstewart 415k, £1,090; 480k, £1,155; 395k, £1,050, C Hawkes, Mountfield 410k, £1,040, G McKay, Drumquin 410k, £975; 415k, £985, G Browne, Omagh 405k, £965, B Moss, Scraghey 370k, £1,030, C T McNabb, Drumquin 305k, £840; 275k, £790, William Farrell, Drumquin 320k, £875; 350k, £890, J B Daly, Creggan 330k, £885; 325k, £850, S Brogan, Drumlea 325k, £870; 550k, £1,120, S W Robinson, Donemana 300k, £800; 340k, £895, C Devine, Strabane 340k, £905, G Murray, Tattyreagh 320k, £830, T Thompson, Lack 380k, £980, P McCullagh, Mountfield 385k, £980; 515k, £1,130; 555k, £1,140, J G Kelly, Strabane 390k, £990, S Buchannon, Drumquin 395k, £1,000, E McAroe, Drumquin, 530k, £1,150; 500k, £1,030, M McCoy, Dromore 250k, £740; 230k, £650; 295k, £830; 255k, £710, D McHugh, Castlederg 225k, £630; 285k, £710; 290k, £725; 330k, £800, D Robinson, Donemana 290k, £800, G McDonagh, Ederney 335k, £830, T Teague, Trillick 370k, £900, Patrick McNabb, Drumquin 370k, £890.

Heifer calves

J B Daly, Creggan 340k, £995, P Maguire 305k, £855, R McMenamin, Drumquin 305k, £805, E McMackin, Sion Mills, 425k, £1,020, D Hume, Strabane 445k, £1,025; 440k, £990; 405k, £900; 480k, £1,035, M Bradley, Greencastle 415k, £935, D McManus, Dromore 290k, £805; 340k, £835, C McNabb, Drumquin 315k, £770; 345k, £755; 280k, £665, S Buchannon, Drumquin 335k, £810, P Horisk, Errigal 320k, £770; 380k, £840; 285k, £700, G Murray, Tattyreagh 305k, £725; 345k, £815; 300k, £740, H Elliot, Irvinestown 325k, £770; 390k, £900, R Moffitt, Ederney 315k, £745, E Lindsay, Strabane 315k, £740; 265k, £670; 250k, £620, W A Hamilton, Castlederg 330k, £770, P Dobbs, Carrickmore 370k, £840, J T Robinson, Claudy 380k, £855; 375k, £825, J Monaghan, Ederney 385k, £850, B Moss, Scraghey 300k, £750; 275k, £650.

Suckler heifer with calves at foot sold to top prices of £1,760 and £1,750, whilst in-calf heifers topped to £1,300.