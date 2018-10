Excellent prices for Charolais suckled calves at Armoy Mart

The annual show and sale of Charolais suckled calves saw 400 head of tremendous calves on offer.

General opinion was that the quality was unsurpassed.

Top price and champion rosettes went to Donal Kane, Cushendall for a tremendous bullock calf which weighed 460kgs and sold at £1,300.

Reserve champion went to Vincent McErlain and it weighed 420kgs selling at £1,260.

LEADING PRICES

G McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 320kgs, £1,060, 310kgs, £1,235. D Kane, Cushendall, Charolais, 460kgs, £1,300, 480kgs, £1,050, 360kgs, £920. Trevor Butler, Ballyvoy, 400kgs, £1,050, 390kgs, £1,060, 320kgs, £870. Vincent McErlain, Armoy, 420kgs, £1,260, 370kgs, £910, 350kgs, £880, 380kgs, £950, 355kgs, £950, 340kgs, £950. James Mullan, Drumsurn, 430kgs, £1,060, 370kgs, £925, 360kgs, £940, 400kgs, £980, 380kgs, £925, 340kgs, £860. Colm McErlain, Armoy, 410kgs, £1,080, 500kgs, £1,135, 390kgs, £1,010, 500kgs, £1,130, 460kgs, £1,090, 450kgs, £1,070. Gerard McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 390kgs, £1,100, 390kgs, £940, 380kgs, £960, 360kgs, £890, 370kgs, £940, 270kgs, £700, 410kgs, £1,060, 320kgs, £835, 380kgs, £970, 360kgs, £890. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, 480kgs, £1,140, 410kgs, £1,060, 270kgs, £700, 380kgs, £910, 410kgs, £1,040, 360kgs, £880. Daniel McAllister, Ballyvoy, 380kgs, £1,025, 380kgs, £960, 300kgs, £810, 300kgs, £770, 340kgs, £925, 360kgs, £1,005, 310kgs, £790, 340kgs, £850. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 340kgs, £905, 430kgs, £100, 450kgs, £1,040, 350kgs, £950, 430kgs, £1,060, 420kgs, £1,090. M M Kelly, Ballycastle, 270kgs, £790. N Brown, Ballycastle, 300kgs, £8250, 320kgs, £790.

HEIFERS

G McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 280kgs, £850, 260kgs, £790. T Butler, Ballyvoy, 380kgs, £1,010, 420kgs, £1,000, 380kgs, £910, 340kgs, £945. V McErlain, Armoy, 410kgs, £930, 380kgs, £940, 350kgs, £830, 390kgs, £875. Jas Mullan, Drumsurn, 350kgs, £960. Colm McErlain, Armoy, 440kgs, £1,030. G McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 330kgs, £820, 370kgs, £910, 330kgs, £925, 370kgs, £890, 300kgs, £790, 360kgs, £900. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 340kgs, £810. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 340kgs, £820, 300kgs, £760.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.