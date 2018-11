Excellent show of stock at Saintfield

Another excellent show of stock at Wednesday’s sale in Saintfield with prices holding firm and a stong demand in all sections.

Sale starts at 11.00am.

Fat cows Sold to a top of £1319 for 650Kg Daq £203.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producers Daq 650Kg £203 £1319, Daq 570Kg £189 £1077, Ch 550Kg £190 £1045, Lim 550Kg £185 £1017, Lim 540Kg £188 £1015,Ch 540Kg £178 £961, Ch 500Kg £184 £920, Crumlin producer Sh 670Kg £180 £1206, Her 560Kg £143 £800, Dromara producers Lim 610Kg £180 £1098, Daq 910Kg £114 £1037, Lim 750Kg £123 £922, Lim 680Kg £128 £870, Lim 650Kg £129 £838, Killinchy producer Lim 790Kg £122 £963, Ch 710Kg £122 £866, Castlewellan producer Daq 700Kg £136 £952, Crossgar producers BB 790Kg £119 £940, BB 760Kg £120 £912, Lim 640Kg £129 £825, Downpatrick producers AA 720Kg £122 £878, Ch 650Kg £134 £871, Lim 690Kg £118 £814, Lim 650Kg £125 £812, Lim 550Kg £146 £803, Greyabbey producer AA 740Kg £109 £806, Ballygowan producer Lim 630Kg £128 £806, Hillsborough producer Ch 630Kg £115 £724, Saintfield producer Shb 480Kg £140 £672,

Heifers sold to a top of £1130 for 530Kg Lim.

Leading prices: Crossgar producers Lim 530Kg £1130, Sim 390Kg £720,Her 500Kg £700, Downpatrick producer Sim 590Kg £1080, Sim 590Kg £1050, Sim 570Kg £1020, Sim 540Kg £990, Sim 490Kg £835, Lisburn producer 480Kg £975, Killinchy producer Ch 490Kg £955, Lim 360Kg £750, Lim 360Kg £725, Hillsborough producer BB 540Kg £945, Sh 490Kg £835,Lim 510Kg £820, Ballynahinch producer Ch 470Kg £940, Ch 520Kg £940, AA 480Kg £800, Sal 430Kg £755, Lim 410Kg £715, Strangford producer AA 510Kg £935, AA 490Kg £910, AA 480Kg £880, AA 480Kg £850, AA 450Kg £800, AA 270Kg £630, AA 270Kg £630, Saintfield producer Her 520Kg £900, Her 500Kg £830, Lisburn producer St 470Kg £830,

Bullocks sold to a top of £1350 for 680Kg Sim.

Leading prices: Comber producer Sim 680Kg £1350, Lim 610Kg £1275, Ch 630Kg £1170, Ch 610Kg £1170, Ch 590Kg £1120, Ch 590Kg £1120, Downpatrick producer Lim 620Kg £1255,Lim 550Kg £1150, Lim 500Kg £1090, Lim 490Kg £1090, Lim 500Kg £1090, Lim 490Kg £1090, Lim 460Kg £1075, Lim 530Kg £1020, Lim 490Kg £970, Lim 530Kg £1020, Kesh producer Ch 550Kg £1235, Daq 550Kg £1180, Ch 500Kg £1120, Lim 530Kg £1100, Ch 500Kg £1120, Lim 530Kg £1100, Lim 500Kg £1060, BB 470Kg £1040,Lim 450Kg £1030, Saintfield producer Lim 590Kg £1200, Lim 500Kg £1100, Sh 600Kg £1100, Ch 510Kg £1090,Lim 500Kg £1100, Sh 600Kg £1100, Ch 510Kg £1090,Lim 490Kg £1080, Sim 570Kg £985, Hillsborough producers Lim 520Kg £1170, Lim 530Kg £1140, Ch 540Kg £1130, Lim 490Kg £1100, Lim 490Kg £1100, Lim 540Kg £1030, BB 550Kg £980, Drumbo producer Lim 480Kg £1155, Lim 500Kg £1155, Lim 490Kg £1090, Lim 490Kg £1090, Lim 450Kg £1080, Lim 450Kg £1050, Kirkcubbin producer AA 560Kg £1130, Ballyhalbert producer BB 590Kg £1040, Lisburn producer Lim 490Kg £1030, Fkv 590Kg £970,

Suckled calves section sold to a top of £1000 for 470Kg Char Bull calf Good show of calves on offer and demand for more.

Leading prices: Crossgar producer Ch bull calf 470Kg £1000, Killinchy producer Daq bull calf 450Kg £900, Daq bull calf 380Kg £820, Daq bull calf 380Kg £765 Daq heifer calf 410Kg £750.

SUCKLER STOCK: Springing cows Made up to £1010.

Dropped calves sold to a top of £480 for Lim bull calf & £260 for Her heifer calf.