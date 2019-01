Excellent trade at Lisahally

There was an excellent trade throughout on Wednesday at Lisahally. Bullocks sell to £1400/750kg, Heifers £1225/650kg

BULLOCKS: Matthew Blair £1400/750kg, £1330/720kg, £1300/740KG, £1250/630KG, £1235/690KG, Joseph McNulty £1320/670kg, £1295/670kg, £1275/680kg, £1260/650kg, £1255/680kg,Alan McMurray £1240/670kg, £1165/650kg, £1040/600kg, £1010/610kg, S Scott £1225/600kg, £1200/580kg, £1190/570kg, R Matthews £1220/690kg, Wilbert McNeill £1215/590kg, Keith Cunningham £1215/660kg, £1195/630kg, Joseph McNulty £1200/650kg, £1195/640kg, Matthew Blair £1165/700kg, £1145/670kg, £1120/640kg, £1070/630kg, William Buchanan £1115/620kg, £1000/580kg, £995/560kg, £975/510kg, £930/540kg, £915/530kg, R Matthews £960/620kg, £840/580kg,John Beattie £95/490kg, £930/510kg, £905/500kg, £860/470kg, £850/460kg

HEIFERS: Keith Cunningham £1225/650kg, Wilbert McNeill £1045/580kg, William Buchanan £880/540kg, S Moore £880/520kg, £865/500kg, £860/480kg, A Lynch £810/490kg, £770/440kg, £770/440kg, £700/430kg, John McWilliams £665/270kg, £635/270kg.

Fat Lambs sold to £102.50 on Tuesday. Store lambs continue to remain an excellent trade selling up to £84 and Fat Ewes £114.

FAT LAMBS: Edward Conn £102.50/29kg, Hilary Deery £100/30kg, Fergal Gormley £99.50/25kg, P ODoherty £99.20/27kg, Alan McMurray £98.20/26kg, Reif Clarke £98/25kg, S Kelly £98/26kg,£99/29kg, Olsen Allen £97.50/25kg, A Devlin £96.80/26kg, S McCloskey £96.50/27kg,D Walker £96/26kg, Hugh O’Kane £96/25kg, S McCloskey £95/24kg, H McCollum £95/25kg, J OHagan £95/23kg, A McMurray £94/23kg, Jennifer Smyth £94/23kg, £92.50/24KG, Robert Blackburn £93.80/24kg, Howard Fulton £92/30kg, Martin OConnor £89.50/21kg, Norman McGee £88.50/20kg.

STORE LAMBS: S Gilmore £84/19kg, Tynan Roulston £82.50, E Wiley £77/18kg.

FAT EWES: Richard Fulton £114, Martin Doherty £100, £100, H Conn £94, £92, Kenneth Johnston £91.50, Richard Fulton £90, R Killen £87, Morris McDonald £86, Brendan & Ryan Gormley £85, L Moore £84, R Gurney £83,Norman Thompson £ Aidan McLaughlin £77, Howard Fulton £77, Richard Fulton £70,