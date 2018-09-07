Excellent trade for all stock on offer at Raphoe

There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, September 3rd, with an excellent trade for all stock on offer resulting in an almost total clearance.

Lambs sold at: €70 to €75 for 30-34kgs; €75 to €85 for 34-40kgs; €85 to €90 for 40-43kgs; €90 to €95 for 43-46kgs; €95 to €100 for 46-48kgs; €100 to €110 for 48-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €70 to €130.

Cattle sale, Thursday, September 6th:

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €1005 over. Beef bullocks - €600 to €755 over. Store bullocks - €400 to €775 over. Beef heifers - €500 to €980 over. Store heifers - €350 to €690 over. Dry cows - €690 to €1,615 each.

Another great entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, September 6th, with more buyers at ringside with an improved trade.

Quality in-spec cattle are most wanted along with strong forward cattle. Lighter plainer lots remain most difficult to sell.

Bulls sold from €2.00/kg to €2.70/kg. Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.60/kg. Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €3.10/kg. Fat cows sold from €690/head to €1,615/head

Please note: Breeding sheep will now be sold on Mondays along with the usual weekly sheep sale instead of Wednesday nights. Sale at 11am.

Weanling night sale on Tuesday. September 18. Intake from 5pm and sale at 7pm.

Regular sales: Sheep sale every Monday at 11am. Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.