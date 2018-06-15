Excellent trade for all types at Raphoe Mart

There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, June 11th with an excellent trade for all stock on offer resulting in a full clearance.

Spring lambs sold at:

€80 to €95 for 32-36kgs;

€95 to €115 for 36-38kgs;

€115 to €120 for 38-41kgs;

€120 to €130 for 42-44kgs;

€130 to €135 for 44-48kgs;

€135 to €140 for 48-50kgs;

54kgs sold for €149;

60kgs sold for €151;

Top prices

33kgs - €90

39kgs - €120

42kgs - €129

48kgs - €140

60kgs - €151

Ewes with one lamb from €150 to €178.

Fat ewes from €70 to €153.

Cattle sale on Thursday, June 14th: Top class bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €495 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €765 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €835 over.

Store heifers - €365 to €705 over.

Dry cows - €800 to €1710 each.

A smaller seasonal sale at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, June 14th. Trade was brisk for forward types and continental stock while plainer types remain more difficult to sell.

Heifers sold from €2.00/kg to €2.80/kg.

Bullocks/bulls from €2.00/kg to €2.70/kg.

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €1,710/head.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.