Excellent trade for all types at Raphoe Mart

There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, June 11th with an excellent trade for all stock on offer resulting in a full clearance.
Spring lambs sold at:
€80 to €95 for 32-36kgs;
€95 to €115 for 36-38kgs;
€115 to €120 for 38-41kgs;
€120 to €130 for 42-44kgs;
€130 to €135 for 44-48kgs;
€135 to €140 for 48-50kgs;
54kgs sold for €149;
60kgs sold for €151;
Top prices
33kgs - €90
39kgs - €120
42kgs - €129
48kgs - €140
60kgs - €151
Ewes with one lamb from €150 to €178.
Fat ewes from €70 to €153.
Cattle sale on Thursday, June 14th: Top class bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €495 over.
Beef bullocks - €600 to €765 over.
Beef heifers - €500 to €835 over.
Store heifers - €365 to €705 over.
Dry cows - €800 to €1710 each.
A smaller seasonal sale at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, June 14th. Trade was brisk for forward types and continental stock while plainer types remain more difficult to sell.
Heifers sold from €2.00/kg to €2.80/kg.
Bullocks/bulls from €2.00/kg to €2.70/kg.
Fat cows sold from €800/head to €1,710/head.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.