Excellent trade for all types of sheep at Raphoe Livestock Mart

Sheep sale on Monday 5th February 2018 at Raphoe Livestock Mart: An excellent trade for all sheep with plenty of buyers present.

Lambs sold at: €70 to €80 for 30-34kgs, €80 to €90 for 34-38kgs, €90 to €100 for 38-43kgs, €100 to €110 for 43-50kgs and €110 to €119 for 50-55kgs.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €140 to €190.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €150 to €220.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to a high of €129.

Top prices: €87.50 for 34kgs, €91 for 36kgs, €93.50 for 38kgs, €104.50 for 43kgs and €119 for 55kgs.

Cattle sale on Thursday 8th February 2018 at Raphoe Livestock Mart: Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €600 to €1,000.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €955 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €915 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €965 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €740 over.

Dry cows - €600 to €1830 each.

Another excellent entry of cattle again at Raphoe Mart on Thursday.

Bidding was brisk and buyers were anxious to purchase stock with extra buyers around the ring to purchase cattle for grazing.

Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.70/kg

Bulls sold from €2.00/kg to €3.00/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1830/head.

Upcoming sales: Weanling night sale on Tuesday 13th February 2018, intake from 4pm and sale at 7pm.

Regular sales at Raphoe Livestock Mart: Sheep sale every Monday at 11am. Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.