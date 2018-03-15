Excellent trade for cattle at Omagh Mart

250 cattle on offer, with the closeness of the spring adding a little bite to trade.

Bullocks

G Broderick, Clanabogan 535k, £1,245; 590k, £1,285; 615k, £1,325, Jas Devlin, Omagh 520k, £1,170, R Emerson, Clabby, 575k, £1,280; 715k, £1,490, William Johnston, Lack 615k, £1,350; 580k, £1,250; 540k, £1,150, M Quinn, Omagh 540k, £1,175; 585k, £1,235, M McCanny, Sion Mills, 630k, £1,350; 640k, £1,375, D McKinney, Fintona 590k, £1,260; 595k, £1,275; 665k, £1,395, T Young, Killen 540k, £1,150; 640k, £1,320, Des Rafferty, Carrickmore 590k, £1,245; 480k, £1,030, M Rodgers, Donemana 585k, £1,235; 635k, £1,330, A Hawkes, Brackey 600k, £1,250 and £1,240, J Mullan, Claudy 560k, £1,170; 500k, £1,035, K McFadden, Mountfield 405k, £970, A Knight, Irvinestown 405k, £925; 360k, £895; 465k, £955, J F Kelly, Strabane 430k, £950; 420k, £895; 430k, £900, B Coyle, Mullaslin 365k, £905, M McCann, Altamuskin 380k, £905, C Monteith, Seskinore 260k, £630; 365k, £800; 300k, £710.

Heifers

M McCrystal, Ballygawley 575k, £1,270; 565k, £1,180, G McKay, Drumquin, 540k, £1,155; 565k, £1,170, J S Aiken, Omagh 505k, £1,075; 535k, £1,100, McConnell Brothers, Gortin 505k, £1,065; 515k, £1,090, Des Rafferty, Carrickmore 570k, £1,200; 540k, £1,135; 595k, £1,240, B Sloan, Irvinestown 455k, £1,055, R McCance, Drumnakilly 425k, £980; 385k, £835, D Gallagher, Mountfeild, 430k, £990; 410k, £875, W Stronge, Ederney 480k, £1,060, M Kelly, Artigarvan 375k, £905, B McKinley, Trillick 360k, £800.

Fat cows

H McDonnell, Dromore 620k, £214, D Montgomery, Dromore 610k, £187, C and A Orr, Drumquin 630k, £181, P Fox, Carrickmore 450k, £179, A Meenan, Loughmacrory 660k, £177, E Lindasy, Strabane 600k, £176, P Sheerin, Donemana 750k, £174, J Clarke, Claudy 650k, £173.

Dropped calves

P Robinson, Augher £380 Simmental bull, £380 Simmental heifer, D McConnell, Knockmoyle £375 Belgian Blue bull; £350 Belgian Blue heifer, M Hawkes, Fecarry £370 Simmental heifer, J R Dalton, Maguiresbridge £360 Belgian Blue bull, D Longwell, Omagh £355 Belgian Blue bull, D Scott, Gillygooley £355 Belgian Blue heifer, E McFarland, Newtownstewart £345 Limousin bull, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £330 Charolais bull; £320 Aberdeen Angus bull, A and C Houston, Plumbridge £315 Hereford bull.