Excellent trade for hoggets at Raphoe Mart

A good show of sheep with an excellent trade for all stock on offer.

Hoggets sold at:

€70 to €80 for 30-33kgs.

€80 to €90 for 33-36kgs.

€90 to €100 for 37-43kgs.

€100 to €115 for 43-47kgs.

€115 to €126.50 for 47-55kgs.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €140 to €170.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €220 to €272.

Dry ewes sold from €70 to a high of €141.

Top prices:

€87.50 for 33kgs.

€97 for 38kgs.

€101.50 for 41kgs.

€115 for 49kgs.

€126.50 for 55kgs.

Cattle Sale Thursday 22nd February 2018

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €600 to €1,055 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €945 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €845 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €1,025 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €855 over.

Dry cows - €600 to €1,740 each.

A larger entry of cattle this week at Raphoe Mart.

A brisk trade for all cattle from start to finish with trade driven by farmers, agents and factory/feedlot agents.

Dry cows topped at €1,740.

Bullocks sold to €945 over the weight.

Young bulls sold to €1,055 over while heifers topped at €1,025 over the weight.

Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.75/kg.

Bulls sold from €2.00/kg to €2.80/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.85/kg.

Dry cows sold from €600/head to €1,740/head.

Upcoming sales

Next weanling night sale will be held on Tuesday 27th February 2018.

Intake from 4 pm and sale at 7pm.

Letterkenny Show Society will hold a bull sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on

Tuesday evening 6th March 2018. Sale starts at 6.30pm.

Donegal Friesian Breeders' Club will hold a heifer sale in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Wednesday 7th March 2018 at 1.30pm.

Regular sales:

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.