Excellent trade for sheep and cattle at Raphoe Mart

An excellent trade for all sheep on Monday, June 4th with buyers, farmers and agents keen to purchase.

Lambs sold at:

€75 to €90 for 32-38 kgs;

€90 to €100 for 38-40 kgs;

€100 to €110 for 40-43 kgs;

€110 to €120 for 43-45 kgs;

€120 to €130 for 45-50 kgs;

€130 to €138 for 50-55 kgs.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €150 to €180.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €180 to €220.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €147.

Cattle sale Thursday, June 7th 2018: Beef bullocks over 600kgs - €935 to €1,045 over.

Store bullocks - €600 to €862 over.

Beef heifers - €475 to €880 over.

Store heifers - €500 to €730 over.

Dry cows - €600 to €1,380 each.

There was a steady trade for cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, June 7th with good quality cattle and store cattle in demand.

Bulls sold from €1.90/kg to €2.40/kg.

Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.