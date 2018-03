Exceptional prices for cattle at Saintfield

There was an excellent show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield with exceptional prices throughout.

Fat cows sold to a top of £1392 for 660Kg Lim £211.

Leading prices: Killyleagh producer Lim 660Kg £211 £1392, Sim 690Kg £180 £1242, Lim 700Kg £173 £1211, Saintfield producers Lims 700Kg £167 £1169, 700Kg £166 £1162, Newtownards producer Sh 780Kg £145 £1131, Greyabbey producer Lim 690Kg £163 £1124, Newtownards producers Sh 780Kg £145 £1131, Hol 770Kg £146 £1124, AA 740Kg £144 £1065, Shb 740Kg £137 £1013, Dromara producer Lims 510Kg £206 £1050, 480Kg £213 £1022, 490Kg £205 £1004, Ch 490Kg £182 £891, Saintfield producer Lims 700Kg £167 £1169, 580Kg £178 £1032, Lisburn producer Fr 810Kg £120 £972, Newtownards producers Hol 770Kg £146 £1124, AA 740Kg £144 £1065, Swr 720Kg £135 £972, Hol 750Kg £123 £922, Comber producer Hol 750Kg £123 £922, Downpatrick producer Fr 750Kg £123 £922, Ballyhalbert producer Fr 700Kg £129 £903, Saintfield producer AA 540Kg £164 £885, Ballynahinch producer Sal 610Kg £145 £884, Kircubbin producer Fr 690Kg £128 £883, Fr 680Kg £129 £877, Ballynahinch producer AA 630Kg £139 £875, Saintfield producer Lim 590Kg £148 £873, Ballynahinch producer Fkv 720Kg £120 £864.

Beef bullocks sold to a top of £1420 for 670 Kg Daq £212.

Leading prices: Crossgar producer Daq 670Kg £212 £1420, Chars 730Kg £190 £1387, 610Kg £208 £1268, Lim 690Kg £180 £1242, Dromara producer Ch 500Kg £178 £890.

Heifers Sold to a top of £1150 for 690Kg Char

Leading prices: Comber producer Ch 690Kg £1150, Sim 630Kg £1090, Millisle producer Ch 550Kg £1130, Ch 570Kg £1050, Ballygowan producer Ch 600Kg £1075, Ch 480Kg £1000, Ch 530Kg £980, Ch 520Kg £950, Ch 500Kg £865, Ch 450Kg £790, BB 430Kg £700, Ballynahinch producer Lim 530Kg £1050, Lim 480Kg £930, Crossgar producer Lim 480Kg £990, Her 480Kg £840, Lim 330Kg £735, Downpatrick producer Lim 440Kg £870, Lim 450Kg £750, Lim 430Kg £710, Lisburn producer Her 400Kg £830, Newtownards producer Sim 440Kg £830, Saintfield poducer BB 390Kg £700, Lisburn producer Her 330Kg £690, Her 340Kg £660 Her 370Kg £640, Her 320Kg £600, Her 300Kg £570 Crossgar producer Lim 240Kg £610.

Bullocks sold to a top of £1460 for 740Kg Lim.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Lim 740Kg £1460,Sim 600Kg £1320, BB 760Kg £1300, Lim 640Kg £1300, Lim 560Kg £1175, BB 530Kg £1160, Her 590Kg £1120, Ch 600Kg £1120, Ch 620Kg £1100, Lim 540Kg £1080, Lim 510Kg £1060, Sim 510Kg £1040, Lim 530Kg £1020, Lim 550Kg £1000, Comber producer Her 680Kg £1340, Ch 630Kg £1280, Ch 630Kg £1255,Ch 630Kg £1225, Sim 620Kg £1210, Ch 630Kg £1190, Dromara producer AA 520Kg £1235, Ch 540Kg £1195, Lim 560Kg £1115, Lim 500Kg £1100, Lim 490Kg £1100, Sim 520Kg £1090, Lim 540Kg £1070, Lim 540Kg £1050, Lim 460Kg £955, Lisburn producer Chars 540Kg £1205, 520Kg £1195, Lim 530Kg £1185, Lim 500Kg £1125, Daq 470Kg £1090, Crossgar producer Her 650Kg £1180, Her 530Kg £1095, Lim 560Kg £1085, Ballygowan producer Lim 440Kg £900.

Weanlings sold to a top of £530 for Sim Bull calf.

Dropped calves: Better show of 130 Dropped calves sold to a top of £490 for BB bull calf and £355 for BB heifer calf for Lisburn producer.

Please ensure all calves brought to market are BVD negative.