Exceptional trade for cattle at Lisahally Mart

Beef heifers sold up to 324.60ppk and beef bullocks sold 279.40ppk on Wednesday.

An exceptional trade.

Prices as follows

BULLOCKS

S Devine £1,190/690kg, S Jeffers £1,175/600kg, £1,010/560kg, £995/510kg, Jonathan Cairns £1,100/590kg, £930/550kg, £870/520kg, John and Ryan Young £940/500kg, A Kelly £910/500kg, £890/490kg, £850/470kg, £780/400kg, £775/470kg, £700/430kg, G Storey £660/410kg, £635/560kg, S Lynch £635/370kg and Donald Young £580/320kg.

HEIFERS

Alastair Buchanan £1,180/650kg, D Keely £1040/560kg, S Proctor £1,030/530kg, £980/510kg, John Kennedy £970/520kg, £930/540kg, £900/510kg, £890/540kg, S Galbraith £850/410kg, £840/390kg, £820/390kg, Jonathan Cairns £710/480kg, G Storey £695/350kg, £640/330kg and Donald Young £500/260kg, £500/260kg.

FAT STOCK HEIFERS

Healy family £2,200/710kg, D Aiken £1,850/730kg, Healy family £1,850/570kg, A Ferguson £1,620/730kg, Ralph Pickering £1,482/650kg, Hugh McNicholl £1,440.50/670kg, A McGuinness £1,363/580kg, S Rankin £1,357/590kg, A McGuinness £1,285.20/540kg, £1,245.50/530kg, Peter Doherty £1,091.90/610kg, £1,024.60/470kg and James O’Kane £920/300kg.

FAT STOCK BULLOCKS

A Ferguson £1678.60/770kg Adrian McKelvey £1474/670kg, Raymond McLaughlin £1462.50/650kg, S Devine £1460.60/670kg, Michael Healy £1450/600kg, S Devine £1386.50/590KG, Dean Stevenson £1104.50/470kg, James OKane £950/340kg, £950/400kg.

Fat lambs rise to £101 on Tuesday sold to great demand.

Store lambs £81.50 and fat ewes £90.

FAT LAMBS

Stephen McCay £101/30kg, Alaistair Buchanan £100/8kg, Robert Rosborough £100/33kg, Douglas McClelland £100/31kg, Robert Quigley £96.50/26kg, William Mitchell £96/28kg, Fergal Gormley £95.50/26kg, John McHugh £95/29kg, Reid Clarke £95/27kg, Henry Reilly £95/26kg, S McCloskey £94.20/28kg, Mark and P Rosborough £94/31kg, Alan McMurray £94/29kg, Hugh McGuinness £94/25kg, Liam Bryson £93.50/26kg, Patrick Brolly £93.50/24kg, S Kelly £93.50/24kg, £92/27kg, S McCloskey £93/25kg, John McDevitt £92/26kg, Kenneth Johnston £90.50/24kg, David Moore £90/24kg, Jerry O’Hara £90/24kg, Robert Rutledge £90/24kg, £90/27kg, £87/24kg, Brian McNicholl £90/27kg, Micael O’Hara £87.50/23kg and John Ramsey £86.50/23kg.

STORE LAMBS

Edward Logue £81.50/20kg, John McDevitt £81/20kg, R and W Golligher £80.50/19kg and John Ramsey £79, £72.50.

FAT EWES

Aidan McLaughlin £90, Thomas Irons £85, Alastair Buchanan £80, £78, S Moore £80, David Smyth £78 and Patrick Brolly £77.