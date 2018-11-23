Exceptionally good trade for all sheep on offer at Raphoe Mart

There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, November 19th with an exceptionally good trade for all sheep on offer.
Lambs sold at:
€60 to €70 for light lambs;
€70 to €80 for 30-36 kgs;
€80 to €90 for 36-42 kgs;
€90 to €100 for 43-47 kgs;
€100 to €112 for 48-56 kgs.
Dry ewes sold from €60 to €120 each.
Cattle sale Thursday, November 22nd 2018.
Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €520 to €830 over.
Beef bullocks - €580 to €720 over.
Store bullocks - €380 to €798 over.
Beef heifers - €480 to €760 over.
Store heifers - €350 to €720 over
Dry cows - €665 to €1,390 each.
Trade remains similar to last week at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, November 22nd with quality in-spec cattle most sought after.
Lighter plainer types remain most difficult to sell.
Bullocks sold from €1.90/kg to €2.50/kg.
Bulls sold from €1.80/kg to €2.40/kg.
Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.60/kg.
Fat cows sold from €665/head to €1,390/head.
Upcoming sales
Fatstock cattle show and sale on Friday, December 7th.
Raphoe Livestock Mart fatstock show and sale on Friday, December 7th 2018.
Classes:
1 Best fat cow
2 Housewife's Choice under 600kgs – Male of female
3 Best heifer no teeth
4 Best heifer, two or more teeth
5 Best pair females
6 Best bullock, no teeth
7 Best bullock, two or more teeth
8 Best pair males
Animals can only be entered in one class.
The winner of the Housewife's Choice class will not be eligible for overall champion.
Booking fee €10 per animal to be paid at time of entry.
No cattle accepted on the day.
Closing date for entries: Monday, November 26th at 12/noon.
No animals will be accepted after this date.
Cattle must be penned before 9.30am.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.