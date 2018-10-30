Exceptionally strong trade at Plumbridge

There was an exceptionally strong trade for store lambs and fat ewes at Plumbridge.

STORE LAMBS: D.Smyth £73, £72.50, £71.50, £70.50, £69.50; D.Devine £69, £68, £62; C.McLaughlin £66; D.Campbell £60, £60; J.Forbes £69.50, £62; M.McCloskey £65, £63, £60; E.Temple £69; B.Falls £73, £71; P.O’Hagan £73.50; B.McCullagh £66, £64; A.McCullagh £50; J.Glenn £73.50; A.Patterson £72, £67; B.Kerlin £79.50, £76, £70, £56.50; K.Devine £54; J.Kerlin £70; S.Gorman £67, £64, £52; C.Keenan £78.50, £72; V.O’Neill £79.50, £78.50, £73; M.McCullagh £77.50 £72; E.Conway £73 £68; W.J.Morris £68.50 £68 £64.50; G.Lyons £82.50 £77 £67; J.Quinn £69 £51

FAT EWES: D.Devine £62, £48, £44; A.Houston £55; J.Quinn £59; B.Falls £53; P.O’Hagan £70; M.McCloskey £60.