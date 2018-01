Exceptionally strong trade for cattle at Markethill Mart

An entry of 142 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 30th January continued to sell in an exceptionally strong trade.

Beef bred cows sold to a top of £182 per 100 kilos for 840k Belgian Blue at £1,535.

Main demand for good quality cows from £135 to £179 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £115 per £130 for 690k at £895 and up to £925 for 750k £123 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesian in exceptionally good demand from £90 to £105 per 100 kilos with the poorest types from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Portadown farmer 840k, £1,535, £182.00; Tassagh farmer 640k, £1,145, £179.00; Crossmaglen farmer 596k, £1,015, £170.00; Keady farmer 652k, £1,085, £166.00; Tassagh farmer 690k, £1,135, £165.00; Keady farmer 572k, £915, £160.00; Keady farmer 620k, £935, £151.00; Tassagh farmer 638k, £955, £150.00; Armagh farmer 646k, £965, £149.00; Cullyhanna farmer 720k, £1,055, £147.00.

Friesian cull cows

Newry farmer 690k, £895, £130.00; Cullyhanna farmer 722k, £915, £127.00; Dungannon farmer 662k, £825, £125.00; Crossmaglen farmer 658k, £815, £124.00; Newry farmer 752k, £925, £123.00; Kilkeel farmer 712k, £875, £123.00; Portadown farmer 698k, £855, £123.00; Newry farmer 748k, £915, £122.00; Dungannon farmer 734k, £895, £122.00.

CALVES

160 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bulls from £230 to £320 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Reared bull calves from £400 to £475 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Good quality heifer calves from £200 to £255 for a Charolais with reared heifer calves to £580 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £320; Aberdeen Angus £295; Belgian Blue £290; Limousin £290; Aberdeen Angus £270; Aberdeen Angus £260; Simmental £260; Hereford £255.

Heifer calves

Charolais £255; Charolais £250; Simmental £235; Limousin £230; Belgian Blue £220; Hereford £220; Hereford £220.