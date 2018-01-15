Fat bulls sell to £1,480 for 1,050kg at Clogher Mart

A massive entry of 1,402 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart last week produced another strong demand in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1,360 for a 620kg Limousin at £206.

Friesian cows sold to £1,269 for a 940kg at £135 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £1,320 a 620kg Limousin at £213.

Fat bulls sold to £1,480 for a 1,050kg Charolais at £141 and reaching £156 per 100kg for a 860kg Limousin at £156.

Fat steers overage sold to £190 per 100kg for a 580kg Limousin at £190.

Fat steers underage sold to £194 per 100kg for a 570kg Limousin at £194.

Fat heifers underage sold to £222 for a 420kg Blonde D’Aquitaine.

In the store rings strong store bullocks sold to £1,645 for a 780kg Limousin. £211 per 100kg medium weights sold to £1,190 for a 500kg Aberdeen Angus £238 per 100kg strong store heifers sold to £1,375 for a 640kg Aberdeen Angus £215 per 100kg.

Medium weights sold to £1,055 for a 500kg Charolais £211 per 100kg.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1,065 for a 400kg Charolais £266 per 100kg and selling to £278 per 100kg for a 360kg Charolais at £1,000.

Weanling heifers sold to £875 for a 400kg Charolais, £219 per 100kg and selling to a top of £231 per 100kg for a 340kg Charolais at £745.

Dairy cows sold to £1,900 and £1,620 suckler outfits sold to £1,700 and £1,660.

Dropped calves sold to £400 for a Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £280 for a Belgian Blue.

Reared bulls sold to £740 for a Limousin and reared heifers sold to £630 for a Limousin.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING: Mayobridge producer 620kg Limousin to £213. Fintona producer 530kg Limousin to £207. Fivemiletown producer 660kg Limousin to £206. Dungiven producer 480kg Limousin to £204. Cookstown producer 620kg Limousin to £203. Lisnaskea producer 600kg Charolais to £202. Eskra producer 670kg Limousin to £201. Fivemiletown producer 630kg Limousin to £200. Omagh producer 690kg Charolais to £200. Cookstown producer 600kg Limousin to £200 and 670kg Limousin to £191. Augher producer 630kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £199. Omagh producer 680kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £199. Dungannon producer 470kg Limousin to £198. Newmills producer 600kg Simmental to £196 and 640kg Limousin to £195. Aughnacloy producer 600kg Limousin to £194. Ballinamallard producer 480kg Simmental to £194 and 440kg Simmental to £193. Lisbellaw producer 500kg Limousin to £194.

Other quality lots sold from £150 to £188 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £120 to £146 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold to a top of £135 per 100kg for 940kg.

Plainer lots sold from £88 to £115 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £64 to £81 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 860kg Limousin to £156. 910kg Charolais to £146. 910kg Limousin to £145. 1,050kg Charolais to £141. 970kg Charolais to £137. 940kg Friesian to £135. 930kg Charolais to £135. 970kg Charolais to £133. 960kg Simmental to £125. 840kg Charolais to £116. 680kg Holstein to £116. 690kg Limousin to £100.

FAT STEERS (overage): 580kg Limousin to £190. 560kg Charolais to £186. 710kg Limousin to £185. 530kg Simmental to £177. 780kg Aberdeen Angus to £176. 670kg M/B to £170. 560kg Montbeliarde to £169. 590kg Simmental to £167. 580kg Simmental to £167. 880kg Simmental to £160.

FAT STEERS (underage): 570kg Limousin to £194. 620kg Charolais to £192. 530kg Charolais to £191. 600kg Charolais to £190. 620kg Charolais to £190. 710kg Limousin to £189. 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £189. 610kg Limousin to £185. 600kg Shorthorn to £178. 700kg Hereford to £178. 780kg Hereford to £178. 720kg Hereford to £178.

Friesian steers sold from £125 to £141 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 420kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £222. 570kg Limousin to £205. 670kg Charolais to £202. 580kg Limousin to £198. 560kg Charolais to £194. 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £187. 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £187. 500kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £185. 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £178. 530kg Limousin to £168. 610kg Holstein to £136.

STORE BULLOCKS (246): Great demand for a good entry of store cattle with strong stores selling to £1,645 for a 780kg Limousin (£211) for C Beagan, Clogher. William Jordan, Gortaclare sold 810kg Charolais to £1,580 (£195), 700kg Charolais to £1,485 (£212), 660kg Charolais to £1,365 and 620kg Charolais to £1,360. W S Hall, Magheraveely 660kg Charolais to £1,420 (£215), 730kg Charolais to £1,415 and 660kg Charolais to £1,395. George McIvor, Dungannon 640kg Charolais to £1,420 (£222). E McWilliams, Seskinore 690kg Charolais to £1,415. Carrick Farms, Aughnacloy 700kg Charolais to £1,405 and 700kg Limousin to £1,400. T Quinn, Dungannon 680kg Limousin to £1,390. A and D Jameson Ewing, Dungannon 640kg Charolais to £1,390. B Connelly, Trillick 650kg Charolais to £1,385. D J and K Scott, Armagh 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,375 and 700kg Charolais to £1,370. O Cairns, Ballygawley 640kg Charolais to £1,350.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

D Rafferty, Dungannon 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,190 (£238), 450kg Charolais to £1,080 (£240), 490kg Charolais to £1,060, 460kg Charolais to £1,050. M Davidson, Cookstown 490kg Charolais to £1,130 (£230), Augher producer 500kg Charolais to £1,120 and 500kg Limousin to £1,115. A Irwin, Fivemiletown 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,120 (£238), M A Jack, Fivemiletown 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,085 (£241), 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,065, 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,060 and 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,030. W Lockhart, Killylea 490kg Abedeen Angus to £1,075. D P Hackett, Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1,050, 460kg Limousin to £1,015 and 490kg Limousin to £1,015. M Harper, Omagh 470kg Charolais to £1,040. D Weir, Dungannon 430kg Belgian Blue to £1,000. Special entry of 20 Aberdeen Angus steers on offer Saturday, January 20th in the bullock ring.

STORE HEIFERS (136): Another good entry of quality stock sold easily to a brisk demand with R Martin, Portadown selling a 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,375 (£215), 560kg Limousin to £1,215 (£217), 580kg Charolais to £1,200, 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,190 and 590kg Charolais to £1,150. I Warrington, Fivemiletown 650kg Charolais to £1,375 (£211), Baden Keys, Fivemiletown 620kg Charolais to £1,340, 570kg Charolais to £1,185, 590kg Charolais to £1,165 and 540kg Charolais to £1,120. W R Adams, Fivemiletown 660kg Charolais to £1,340. A and L Williamson, Fermanagh 660kg Charolais to £1310. George McIvor, Dungannon 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,285, 620kg Limousin to £1,235 and 590kg Limousin to £1,205. W Owens, Clogher 560kg Charolais to £1270, 560kg Limousin to £1,210 and 560kg Charolais to £1,150. M O’Connor, Omagh 630kg Charolais to £1,255.

MED WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG: Fivemiletown producer 500kg Charolais to £1,055 (£211) and 490kg Limousin to £1,015. W Owens, Clogher 490kg Charolais to £1,030 and 470kg Limousin to £985. R Martin, Portadown 500kg Limousin to £1,020. M O’Connor, Omagh 440kg Charolais to £990 (£225), P McDonnell, Dungannon 450kg Charolais to £985 (£219), 450kg Charolais to £945 and 440kg Limousin to £890. P Kearney, Swatragh 450kg Charolais to £960. P J Donnelly, Ballygawley 440kg Limousin to £930. N Ewing, Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £910, G Goodwin, Draperstown 450kg Limousin to £875. Brookeborough producer 410kg Limousin to £855.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: P Kearney, Swatragh 390kg Charolais to £920 (£236), P O’Donnell, Dungannon 370kg Limousin to £875 (£236), 370kg Charolais to £790 and 390kg Charolais to £780. C Boyle, Armagh 400kg Limousin to £865 and 370kg Limousin to £845. M O’Connor, Omagh 360kg Charolais to £780, 360kg Charolais to £760 and 340kg Charolais to £755. B Chambers, Portadown 400kg Simmental to £770 and 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. M Harper, Omagh 390kg Limousin to £765, 400kg Limousin to £730, 380kg Charolais to £700 and 390kg Limousin to £680. M A Jack, Fivemiletown 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £720, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £675, 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £650 and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £640 x 2.

WEANLINGS (240): A very keen demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,065 for a 400kg Charolais (£266) and a 470kg Charolais to £1,035 (£220) for B Cassidy, Rosslea. D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 560kg Charolais to £1,050, 510kg Charolais to £1,040, 340kg Charolais to £945 and 350kg Charolais to £940, J McSorley, Beragh 410kg Limousin to £1,050 (£256), 360kg Charolais to £1,000, 380kg Limousin to £990 (£260), 430kg Limousin to £980 and 370kg Limousin to £980 (£265), G J McKenna, Clogher 430kg Charolais to £1,020. P Slane, Carrickmore 440kg Charolais to £1,005, 420kg Charolais to £995 and 410kg Limousin to £950. F L Lee, Lisnaskea 360kg Charolais to £985. J McElroy, Clogher 390kg Charolais to £970. M A Flynn, Rosslea 470kg Charolais to £965. J H McGeown, Craigavon 340kg Charolais to £945 (£278), E Cassidy, Rosslea 290kg Charolais to £940 (£324 per 100kg).

WEANLING HEIFERS: M A Flynn, Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £855 (£214), 390kg Charolais to £830, 370kg Charolais to £825, 340kg Charolais to £785. G Cullen, Coalisland 380kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £830, 390kg Charolais to £750 and 380kg Charolais to £750. C Irwin, Fivemiletown 370kg Limousin to £820 and 350kg Limousin to £750. P Campbell, Coalisland 380kg Limousin to £790 and 350kg Limousin to £705. Kesh producer 380kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £750, 340kg Limousin to £740 and 330kg Charolais to £730. D L Stinson, Dungannon 330kg Charolais to £745, 320kg Charolais to £735 and 270kg Charolais to £715. J J Hagan Pomeroy 290kg Ch. to £720. M O Conner Omagh 280kg Charolais to £715. G Daly, Augher 330kg Charolais to £710.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A sharp demand in this section with Wilson Bloomer, Dungannon selling a third calver cow to reach £1,900. A Newtownstewart producer second calver to £1,620 and £1,060 for another second calver. Albert Foster, Mackin £1,555 for calved heifer. K Mackin, Cullyhanna £1,430 for calved cow and £1,160 for calved third calver. Several others sold from £900.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: A good entry this week sold to a brisk demand with P Hacket, Newtownbutler selling heifers with heifer calves to £1,700 and £1,590. M A Kennedy, Clogher £1,660 for heifer and bull calf and £1,500 for 2011 cow and bull calf. Fiona Wilson, Clogher £1,340 for 2013 cow and bull calf. W D Bothwell, Fivemiletown £1,270 and £1,200 for heifers with bull calves. Dungannon producer £1,250 for 2011 cow and bull calf and £1,200 for 2013 cow and heifer calf. D J Barbour, Lisbellaw £1,200 and £1,110 for heifers with heifer calves. D J McGee, Tynan £1,185 for heifer and heifer calf. Pomeroy producer £1,150 for heifer and heifer calf. C McCombe, Clogher £1,150 for 2012 cow and heifer calf. H Cashel, Aughnacloy £1,140 for 2012 cow and heifer calf. Incalf heifers sold to £1,200.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: Another large entry this week sold easily to a very keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £400 for a Charolais from C Doyle, Armagh. J W McFarland, Trillick £365, £335 and £310 for Limousin. Fintona producer £350, £345, £335, £298, £295 and £280 for Aberdeen Anguss. J E Latimer, Derrylin £315 for Charolais. H Connelly, Rosslea £310 for Belgian Blue.

HEIFER CALVES: Newtownbutler producer £345 and £340 for Limousins. Derrylin producer £336 and £332 for Charolais. Dungannon producer £328, £322 and £315 for Limousins. Armagh producer £312 for Belgian Blue, £310 and £310 for Simmental.

REARED BULLS: George Black, Ballygawley £740 and £705 for Limousins. T G McCarroll, Eskra £600 for Limousin. J Maguire, Trillick £600 for Charolais. E Watson, Ederney £565 for Charolais. F Corrigan, Clogher £530 for Aberdeen Angus. J W McFarland, Trillick £425 and £415 for Limousins. D Nelson, Co Londonderry £420 and £365 x 2 for Friesian. C Emerson, Enniskillen £400 for Hereford. D J Barbour, Lisbellaw £400 for Aberdeen Angus and £395 for Charolais.

REARED HEIFERS: Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £630 for Limousin. N Wylie, Aughnacloy £625 for Limousin. J Maguire, Trillick £605 and £500 for Limousins. T G McCarroll, Eskra £600 for Limousin and £490 for Charolais. F G Coulter, Tempo £590 for Charolais. F Corrigan, Clogher £515 for Limousin and £465 for Charolais. P J McMenamin, Drumquin £470 twice for Herefords and £400 for Simmental. P McGirr, Ballygawley £470 for Limousin and £430 for Charolais. B McCarney, Seskinore £465 for Limousin and £415 for Aberdeen Angus.