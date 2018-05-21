Fat bulls sell to £1,740.20 at Clogher Mart

A smaller entry of almost 900 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart for show week sold to a very strong demand in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef bred bows sold to £1,483.20 for a 720kg Limousin at £206 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £1,325 for a 640kg Charolais at £207 per 100kg selling to a top of £214 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £135 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1,740.20 for a 1,130kg Belgian Blue and selling to a top of £164 per 100kg for a 910kg Limousin.

Fat deers overage sold to £209 per 100kg for a 550kg Blonde d’Aquitaine.

Fat steers underage sold to £202 per 100kg for a 520kg Belgian Blue.

Fat heifers underage sold to £206 for a 670kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices for beef bred cows and cow heifers as follows: Cookstown producer 480kg Limousin to £214. Cookstown producer 530kg Limousin to £212 and 590kg Limousin to £195. Augher producer 640kg Charolais to £207. Ballygawley producer 720kg Limousin to £206 (£1,483.20) and 600kg Limousin to £205. Greencastle producer 560kg Limousin to £203. Derrylin producer 640kg Parthenais to £200. Benburb producer 520kg Limousin to £197 and 620kg Charolais to £186. Pomeroy producer 640kg Simmental to £196 and 620kg Simmental to £187. Armagh producer 710kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £196 and 530kg Limousin to £185. Lisnaskea producer 520kg Limousin to £196. Ballygawley producer 620kg Limousin to £193. Augher producer 570kg Simmental to £192. Carrickmore producer 550kg Limousin to £191. Dungannon producer 700kg Fleckvieh to £190. Augher producer 590kg Saler to £188.

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £150 to £182 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred lots sold from £124 to £147 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £128 to £135 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £90 to £118 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £66 to £84 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 910kg Limousin to £164. 940kg Limousin to £159. 1,130kg Belgian Blue to £154 (£1,740.20), 750kg Limousin to £150, 920kg Simmental to £147. 830kg Limousin to £143. 1,030kg Aberdeen Angus to £140. 1,040kg Charolais to £137. 790kg Aberdeen Angus to £134. 820kg Shorthorn to £133. 1,120kg Charolais to £131.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

550kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £209. 640kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £207. 690kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £204. 540kg Limousin to £197. 680kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £196. 570kg Charolais to £192. 550kg Limousin to £185. 510kg Limousin to £162.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE: 520kg Belgian Blue to £202. 600kg Fleckvieh to £186. 610kg Fleckvieh to £186. 670kg Fleckvieh to £186. 660kg Fleckvieh to£186. 620kg Fleckvieh to £182. 630kg Fleckvieh to £182. 650kg Fleckvieh to£182. 690kg Hereford to £179. 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £172. 490kg Limousin to £165. 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £160. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £160. 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £160.

FAT HEIFERS (UNDERAGE): 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £206. 600kg Simmental to £202. 520kg Charolais to £201. 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £199. 540kg Limousin to £193. 570kg Limousin to £190. 540kg Simmental to £186. 490kg Limousin to £184. 490kg Charolais to £180. 570kg Limousin to £176. 570kg Belgian Blue to £169. Friesians sold to £134 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS: A very firm demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,575 for a 720kg Aberdeen Angus (£219) and selling to a top of £241 per 100kg for a 570kg Charolais to £1,375.

Leading prices: J Howell, Fivemiletown 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,575, 740kg Charolais to £1,550 (£209), 620kg Charolais to £1,390 (£224) and 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,250 (£231) E Graham, Tynan 570kg Charolais to £1,375 (£241), 620kg Charolais to £1,360 (£219), 550kg Charolais to £1,290 (£234) and 590kg Simmental to £1,260. F P J Mallon, Cookstown 580kg Limousin to £1,335 (£230), 620kg Limousin to £1,335 (£215) and 590kg Limousin to £1,255. F J Coulter, Tempo 620kg Charolais to £1,335. P J McWilliams, Seskinore 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,335 (£222), 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,285 (£229) and 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,265 (£230), Slate Quarry Farms Ltd, Pomeroy 600kg Limousin to £1,330 (£221), D J Straghan, Armagh 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,325 (£210), J Hackett, Ballygawley 620kg Charolais to £1,325, 580kg Charolais to £1,305 (£225) and 550kg Charolais to £1,250 (£227).

MED WEIGHT STORES 350KG TO 500KG: T Quinn, Coalisland 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,145 (£229), R Quinn, Coalisland 490kg Limousin to £1,130 (£230) and 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £975 (£232), T Daly, Omagh 470kg Limousin to £1,055 and 400kg Limousin to £990 (£247,50), R E McCrea, Fivemiletown 440kg Limousin to £1,050, 420kg Limousin to £995, 370kg Limousin to £980 (£265) and 390kg Limousin to £950 (£243), R McManus, Newtownbutler 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,045. E Graham, Tynan 470kg Charolais to £1,030. M E Fee, Lisnaskea 400kg Limousin to £1,030 (£257.50), 410kg Limousin to £1,025 (£250), Coalisland producer 410kg Limousin to £995, 400kg Limousin to £940 and 410kg Limousin to £930. T Noble, Lisbellaw 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £975 (£238), 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £950 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 (£243).

STORE HEIFERS: A good steady demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1,350 for a 600kg Limousin £225 per 100kg and reaching £228 per 100kg for a 500kg Limousin at £1,140.

Leading prices: F Flynn, Newtownbutler 600kg Limousin to £1,350 (£225), 630kg Charolais to £1,335 (£212), 630kg Charolais to £1,305, 610kg Charolais to £1,290, 590kg Charolais to £1,260, 600kg Charolais to £1,245, 570kg Limousin to £1,220, 580kg Charolais to £1,185, 600kg Charolais to £1,150, 580kg Charolais to £1,150 and 560kg Charolais to £1,130. I J McKee, Ballygawley 670kg Belgian Blue to £1,335. A Boyd Tempo 660kg Charolais to £1,305, 650kg Charolais to £1,255 and 620kg Charolais to £1,220. M G O’Kane, Trillick 560kg Charolais to £1,250 (£223), A and N Gervais, Clogher 630kg Limousin to £1,155. Keady producer 500kg Limousin to £1,140 (£228) and F P J Mallon, Cookstown 520kg Limousin to £1,130 (£217).

MEDIUM WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG: Medium weights sold to £1,095 for a 480kg Limousin (£228) reaching £238 per 100kg for a 440kg Charolais at £1,050.

Leading prices: A and N Gervais, Clogher 480kg Limousin at £1,095 (£228) and 480kg Limousin to £1,000. G Morris, Omagh 500kg Limousin to £1,075, J and F McCaffery, Derrylin 460kg Saler to £1,025 (£223), 440kg Limousin to £980 and 410kg Limousin to £755. S K Cassidy, Rosslea 440kg Charolais to £1,050 (£238), P J Hughes, Keady 480kg Limousin to £1,000, 470kg Limousin to £1000, 490kg Limousin to £950, 460kg Limousin to £900 and 410kg Limousin to £850. P McKenna, Newtownstewart 400kg Charolais to £905 (£226), F O’Neill, Stewartstown 420kg Limousin to £905. T Noble, Lisbellaw 420kg Charolais to £905. V Kelly, Ballygawley 470kg Charolais to £845. K Lunny, Lisnaskea 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £810. J McCarroll, Beragh 400kg Limousin to £805. T Pennell, Lisnaskea 410kg Charolais to £760.

SMALLER SORTS UNDER 400KG: P McKenna, Omagh 380kg Charolais to £885, 390kg Charolais to £860, 360kg Charolais to £845 and 370kg Charolais to £820. F Mullin, Dunmoyle 400kg Charolais to £855, 360kg Charolais to £750 and 350kg Limousin to £735. J Keys, Clogher 390kg Limousin to £840 and 380kg Belgian Blue to £690. E McBride, Ballygawley 350kg Charolais to £770, 370kg Charolais to £745 and 350kg Charolais to £715. T Noble, Lisbellaw 390kg Charolais to £770 and 380kg Charolais to £730. J and F McCaffery, Derrylin 360kg Limousin to £750. P McDonald, Carrickmore 390kg Simmental to £695.

WEANLINGS: A very firm demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to a top of £1,050 for a 450kg Limousin (£233 per 100kg) and reaching £264 per 100kg for a 360kg Simmental at £950.

Leading prices: R Allen, Aughnacloy 450kg Limousin to £1,050 (£233), A Shortt, Omagh 470kg Charolais to £1,000. Kesh producer 380kg Limousin to £1,000 x 2 (£263), K McCrumlish, Omagh 400kg Charolais to £970 and 410kg Charolais to £870. S Mullen, Omagh 390kg Limousin to £955, 360kg Simmental to £950 (£264) and 370kg Simmental to £885. P G Devlin, Cookstown 410kg Charolais to £940. P Byers, Fivemiletown 400kg Limousin to £940. S Kelly, Carrickmore 400kg Belgian Blue to £930. M Boyle, Cooneen 410kg Limousin to £930. G Moane, Cooneen 360kg Charolais to £925 (£257) and 370kg Limousin to £880. E Kelly, Omagh 370kg Charolais to £900 (£243), S Fox, Omagh 440kg Limousin to £890, Des Wilson, Clogher 380kg Charolais to £890 and James Moore, Fintona 350kg Charolais to £865.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Top price in this section was £1,080 for a 480kg Charolais (£225 per 100kg) reaching £290 per 100kg for a 310kg Limousin at £900.

Leading prices: P G Devlin, Cookstown 480kg Charolais to £1,080 and 360kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £895 (£248), S Kelly, Carrickmore 440kg Charolais to £960, 460kg Charolais to £950, 460kg Charolais to £920, 430kg Charolais to £915 and 420kg Charolais to £900. A Shortt, Omagh 430kg Limousin to £940, 430kg Limousin to £930, 390kg Limousin to £910 and 380kg Limousin to £865. S Mullin, Loughgall 350kg Charolais to £930 (£266) and 390kg Belgian Blue to £890. A Donnelly, Ederney 310kg Limousin to £900 (£290 per 100kg), G Moane, Cooneen 360kg Charolais to £875 (£243), A Dobbs, Carrickmore 440kg Charolais to £855. K McCrumlish, Omagh 370kg Limousin to £850 and 370kg Charolais to £820. Tempo producer 350kg Limousin to £810.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A good turnout this week sold to a good steady demand with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £1,700 and £1,570. Ballygawley producer £1,600 for calved heifer. R Givan, Dungannon £1,600 for calved heifer. C Anderson, Dungannon £1,505 and £1,350 for calved heifers. Fivemiletown producer £1,440, £1,200 and £1,150 for calved heifers. S Montgomery, Dungannon £1,450 for calved heifer. Calved cows sold to £1,100. Springing heifers sold to £1,350 for M/S R and E Johnston, Tempo.

BREEDING BULLS: Charles Clarke £1,675 for pedigree registered Limousin. F McKearney £1,500 for pedigree registered Limousin. G Devenney £1,375 for pedigree registered Limousin. B McElhone £1,155 for pedigree registered Limousin.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Another good turnout in the suckler ring this week sold to a very keen demand especially for quality lots with Ed McCann, Fintona selling a heifer with bull calf to £1,890 and heifers with heifer calves to £1,740 and £1,700. M/S R and D Hamilton, Drumquin £1,610 and £1,255 for heifers with bull calves. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £1,600 for heifer and bull calf. A Hughes, Dungannon £1,415 for 2012 cow and heifer calf and £1,090 for heifer and bull calf. G Morrow, Fivemiletown £1,300 for heifer and bull calf and £1,080 for heifer and heifer calf. J McCauley, Kinawley £1,250 for 2008 cow and heifer calf. P J McCarney, Fintona £1,220 and £1,100 for third calvers with bull calves. G Taggart, Coalisland £1,145 for 2009 cow with heifer calf. Noel Graham, Fivemiletown £1,145 for 2006 cow and bull calf, £1,085 for third calver and heifer calf and £1,085 for 2011 cow and heifer calf. Incalf heifers sold to £1,300, £1,150 and £1,100 for J W Smyton, Tempo.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A smaller entry sold easily to a very keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £510 and £505 for Limousin to an Augher producer. M Howe, Cornafanogue £400 for Hereford. P T Loughran, Cookstown £355 for Simmental. Clogher producer £340 for Blonde d’Aquitaine. M Campbell, Dungannon £285 for Limousin. K and A Veitch, Lisbellaw £285 for Aberdeen Angus. A Latimer, Derrylin £280 and £260 for Belgian Blues. A Coote, Ballygawley £280 for Belgian Blue and £260 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFERS: F J Coulter, Tempo £450 for Charolais. Lisbellaw producer £385 and £380 for Limousins. Dungannon producer £370 and £345 for Charolais. J McDonnell, Cooneen £310 for Charolais. Armagh producer £300, £290 and £285 for Aberdeen Angus. Clogher producer £290 for Blonde d’Aquitaine. I J Brunt, Trillick £265 for Aberdeen Angus. A Latimer, Derrylin £230 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED BULLS: S R Hessin Moneymore £650 and £575 for Limousin £650 and £575 for Aberdeen Angus £650, £650, £650 and £575 for Charolais and £575 twice for Simmentals. M and G Monaghan, Augher £610 and £550 for Charolais. C J McKenna, Clogher £610 for Limousin. Slate Quarry Farms Ltd, Pomeroy £500 twice for Belgian Blues.

REARED HEIFERS: F McElroy Augher £595 for Limousin. Augher producer £500 for Limousin and £340 for Simmental. P Gallagher, Castlederg £420 for Charolais. P T Loughran, Cookstown £355 for Simmental. S Cox, Kinawley £335 twice for Charolais.