Fat bulls sell to £1,864.40 at Clogher Mart

Another good entry of 1,012 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart this week sold to a very firm demand for quality stock in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1,688 for a 800kg Belgian Blue at £211 per 100kg followed by a 730kg Limousin at £206 totalling £1,503.80.

Cow heifers sold to £1,620 for a 720kg Limousin at £225 reaching a top of £238 per 100kg for a 650kg Blonde d’Aquitaine totalling £1,547.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £138 per 100kg fat bulls sold to a top of £1,906.50 for a 1,230kg Charolais at £155 per 100kg and selling to a top of £158 per 100kg for a 1,180kg Charolais totalling £1,864.40.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Newtownstewart producer 650kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £225 (£1,547), 720kg Limousin to £225 (£1,620) and 800kg Belgian Blue to £211 (£1,688), Clogher producer 560kg Limousin to £218, 680kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £199, 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £194 and 470kg Limousin to £188. Dunmurry producer 480kg Limousin to £213. Dungannon producer 520kg Limousin to £208 and 570kg Limousin to £196. Castlederg producer 730kg Limousin to £206 (£1,503.80), Dromore producer 610kg Limousin to £199. Omagh producer 510kg Limousin to £199. Rosslea producer 730kg Limousin to £198. Clogher producer 790kg Belgian Blue to £197 (£1,556.30) and 830kg Limousin to £193 (£1,601.90), Dungannon producer 530kg Simmental to £196. Fintona producer 640kg Limousin to £193. Augher producer 580kg Simmental to £192 and Cookstown producer 550kg Simmental to £187.

Other quality lots sold from £155 to £185 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £123 to £151 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £128 to £138 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £196 to £122 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £64 to £87 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: Florencecourt producer 1,180kg Charolais to £158 (£1,864.40), Newtownbutler producer 970kg Charolais to £156. Londonderry producer 1,230kg Charolais to £155 (£1,906.50), Fivemiletown producer 1,000kg Simmental to £144 (£1,440), Lack producer 980kg Simmental to £137. Fivemiletown producer 1,150kg Aberdeen Angus to £135 (£1,552.50), Trillick producer 940kg Limousin to £110. Magherafelt producer 960kg Holstein to £107.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE: Dungannon producer 550kg Limousin to £206. Dungannon producer 550kg Fleckvieh to £196.Omagh producer 560kg Charolais to £195. 490kg Charolais to £189. 670kg Limousin to £182. 500kg Charolais to £181. 530kg Fleckvieh to £181. 530kg Hereford to £176. 640kg Limousin to £176. 510kg Charolais to £175. 580kg Limousin to £170. 490kg Fleckvieh to £170.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE: 570kg Charolais to £215. 560kg Simmental to £213. 700kg Limousin to £206. 570kg Simmental to £204. 660kg Charolais to £201. 580kg Simmental to £201. 600kg Belgian Blue to £210. 580kg Shorthorn beef to £200. 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £200. 490kg Limousin to £200. 630kg Charolais to £198. 760kg Simmental to £197. 700kg Simmental to £196. 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £194. 630kg Fleckvieh to £186.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

510kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £211. 700kg Charolais to £209. 760kg Charolais to £202. 610kg Charolais to £201. 570kg Charolais to £197. 690kg Charolais to £196. 530kg Belgian Blue to £195. 530kg Charolais to £191. 510kg Limousin to £190. 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £189. 590kg Limousin to £186. 520kg Charolais to £186. 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £186. 510kg Limousin to £179. 560kg Hereford to £173. 560kg Simmental to £172. 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £167.

STORE BULLOCKS

A good steady demand in this section with prices for strong stores ranging from £200 per 100kg to £227 per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais to £1,230.

Leading prices: B Cairns, Dromara producer 780kg Charolais to £1,570 (£201) and 740kg Charolais to £1,490 (£201), D Greenaway, Portadown 680kg Charolais to £1,430 (£210), 690kg Charolais to £1,400 (£203), 670kg Charolais to £1,350 (£201), 630kg Limousin to £1,330 (£211), 690kg Limousin to £1,300 and 650kg Limousin to £1,300. Roy Hall, Fivemiletown 670kg Charolais to £1,425 (£212), 630kg Charolais to £1,355 (£215) and 610kg Charolais to £1,300 (£213), C Keys, Fivemiletown 590kg Charolais to £1,320 (£224), Stuart McIvor, Dungannon 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,315 (£205), 610kg Charolais to £1,245 and 600kg Limousin to £1,230 (£205), P Patterson, Augher 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,300 (£224), Geo McIvor, Dungannon 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,285. Caroline Beattie, Fintona 540kg Charolais to £1,230 (£227).

Medium weights stores 410kg to 500kg

Eamon Conroy, Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1,145 (£233), 460kg Limousin to £1,140 (£248), 470kg Charolais to £1,095, 450kg Limousin to £1,090 (£242), 420kg Limousin to £1,060 (£252), 480kg Belgian Blue to £980 and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £950. M Beattie, Fivemiletown 490kg Simmental to £1,130 (£230), S Brannigan, Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1,095 and 490kg Limousin to £915. P Patterson, Augher 500kg Limousin to £930. K McCaughey, Tempo 430kg Limousin to £900. R E Wilson, Trillick 430kg Charolais to £890 and 420kg Limousin to £880. R B Straghan, Armagh 470kg Friesian to £885, 500kg Friesian to £860.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

R E Wilson, Trillick 410kg Charolais to £890, 380kg Charolais to £880, 380kg Charolais to £840 and 340kg Limousin to £790. R B Straghan, Armagh 400kg Holstein to £820.

STORE HEIFERS

A very firm demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,560 for a 680kg Simmental (£229) for Noel Armstrong, Trillick. R Withers, Fivemiletown 710kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,500 (£211), 670kg Limousin to £1,475 (£220) and 670kg Limousin to £1,390, P J Corrigan, Dungannon 650kg Charolais to £1,480 (£227), 590kg Charolais to £1,260, 610kg Charolais to £1,250, 610kg Charolais to £1,230 and 610kg Simmental to £1,175. M J Keys, Clogher 650kg Charolais to £1,400 (£215), 610kg Charolais to £1,305, 630kg Charolais to £1,245, 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,240 and 660kg Charolais to £1,200. J Lendrum, Fivemiletown 610kg Charolais to £1,260. R N Armstrong, Cornafanogue 560kg Charolais to £1,240. G Robinson, Fintona 610kg Simmental to £1,240. M Beattie, Fivemiletown 510kg Charolais to £1,240 (£243) and 510kg Charolais to £1,145.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

M Beattie, Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1,155 (£231) and 430kg Charolais to £900. J Donnelly, Moy 430kg Charolais to £980. P Carr, Newtownhamilton 470kg Limousin to £970. D Williamson, Portadown 440kg Limousin to £970. J Redmond, Loughgall 430kg Limousin to £930 and 450kg Limousin to £920. R H Armstrong, Cornafanogue 480kg Limousin to £850. J and J Mulligan, Fivemiletown 410kg Limousin to £845. M F Nugent, Dungannon 480kg Shorthorn to £710.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

J Redmond, Loughgall 400kg Limousin to £970. B Clarke, Dungannon 400kg Limousin to £850. J Redmond, Loughgall 390kg Limousin to £835. Joanne Redmond, Loughgall 390kg Limousin to £805. P Carr, Newtownhamilton 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £730. J and J Mulligan, Fivemiletown 340kg Limousin to £680. Cross Farms Company, Sixmilecross 370kg Belgian Blue to £650, 400kg Friesian to £640, 330kg Belgian Blue to £630, 280kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £545 and 300kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £500.

WEANLINGS

A seasonal turnout in this section sold easily to a brisk demand with prices selling to a high of £318 per 100kg for a 300kg Charolais to £955.

Leading prices: Steers and bulls sold to £1,205 for a 540kg Charolais (£223) to D J Primrose, Fivemiletown. Joe McCrystal, Ballygawley 420kg Limousin to £1,085 (£258), 410kg Limousin to £1,040 (£253), 400kg Limousin to £1,030 (£257.50) and 380kg Limousin to £985 (£259), R Pollock, Lisburn 420kg Limousin to £1,070 (£255) and 380kg Limousin to £955 (£251), Kesh producer 430kg Charolais to £1,030 (£239) and 410kg Limousin to £1,025 (£250), A Hughes, Dungannon 480kg Simmental to £1,000. L Hamilton, Omagh 370kg Charolais to £995 (£269), P J Monaghan, Omagh 420kg Charolais to £980, 430kg Charolais to £970 and 440kg Limousin to £960. Conor Fee, Tempo 380kg Charolais to £975 (£256), W R Adams, Fivemiletown 340kg Limousin to £965 (£284) and 300kg Charolais to £955 (£318), E Mallon, Middletown 440kg Charolais to £955. S Lagan, Moneymore 430kg Charolais to £955. W G Hoey, Fivemiletown 360kg Limousin to £930 (£258).

WEANLING HEIFERS

Strong demand in this section with a 320kg Charolais selling to £311 per 100kg reaching £995.

Leading prices: Joe Donnelly, Moy 450kg Charolais to £1,060 (£235), 410kg Charolais to £985 (£240), 380kg Charolais to £860 (£226) and 370kg Charolais to £840. S McElwaine, Fivemiletown 460kg Limousin to £1,045 (£227), 370kg Limousin to £830 and 340kg Limousin to £820. D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 370kg Charolais to £995 (£269), D McKenna, Clogher 320kg Charolais to £995 (£311) and 370kg Limousin to £805. M Hamilton, Omagh 380kg Charolais to £900. A Short, Omagh 400kg Limousin to £900. Kesh producer 390kg Limousin to £880 and 320kg Limousin to £860. J McCrystal, Ballygawley 410kg Limousin to £855. M G McAleer, Omagh 410kg Limousin to £800. M/S P D McFarland and T D Forbes, Portadown 320kg Limousin to £795. S McConnell, Clogher 310kg Charolais to £790.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A good steady demand again this week with Winston Hogg, Fivemiletown selling calved heifers to £1,600 and £1,400. W R Brush, Aughnacloy sold calved cows to £1,300, £1,140 and £1,000. F McBennett, Ballybay £1,200 for calved cow. N Watters, Aughnacloy £1,170 for calved heifer. Springing cows sold to £1,200 for R J Rea, Moneymore. P McCarroll, Fintona £975 twice for springing heifers.

BREEDING BULLS

T Quinn £1,860 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus. O McElroy £1,800 for pedigree registered Limousin. D McHugh £1,200 for pedigree registered Blonde d’Aquitaine.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Another full yard of sucklers this week sold to a very keen demand with G Robinson, Fintona selling a heifer and bull calf to £2,090 and another at £1,760. Ed McCann, Fintona £1,930 for a heifer and bull calf. Orla Murray, Fintona £1,795 for heifer and heifer calf and £1,420 for second calver and bull calf. Victor Patterson, Dungannon £1,740 for second calver and bull calf. Slate Quarry Ltd, Pomeroy £1,700 for heifer and bull calf. J McKee, Saintfield £1,675 for second calver and bull calf. T Simpson, Ederney £1,610 for heifer and heifer calf. D McLaren, Omagh £1,580 for heifer and bull calf. C Murray, Brookeborough £1,510 for heifer and bull calf. Niall Daly, Omagh £1,400 for 2005 cow and heifer calf and £1,385 for 2012 cow and heifer calf. A Beggan, Rosslea £1,345 for 2011 cow and bull calf. G Robinson, Fintona £1,320 for heifer and heifer calf. J Crozier, Ballinamallard £1,310 for 2007 cow and heifer calf lots of other outfits sold from £960 to £1,280. Incalf cows and heifers sold from £850 to £1,140.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A good selection on offer this week selling to a very keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £490 for a Charolais to N Thornton, Bellanaleck. S J Kelly, Dungannon £480 for Aberdeen Angus. E Crawford, Stewartstown £460 for Limousin. Augher producer £450 for Simmental. J Turkington, Armagh £410 for Aberdeen Angus. P J Bell, Cookstown £400 for Blonde d’Aquitaine and £400 for Charolais. J Crozier, Ballinamallard £400 for Limousin.

HEIFERS

E Crawford, Stewartstown £455 for Limousin. Clogher producer £440 and £430 for Limousins. Derrylin producer £430, £425 and £415 for Simmentals. A Teague, Dromore £405 for Charolais. Aughnacloy producer £400 and £380 for Limousins and £385 for Charolais. T Smyth, Dromore £385 for Charolais.

REARED BULLS

M McCanney, Dromore £745 and £735 for Charolais. J D Patterson, Dungannon £630 and £500 for Shorthorn beef. A Teague, Dromore £625 and £550 for Charolais. J Scott, Maguiresbridge £580 for Hereford. O P Donnelly, Augher £570 for Simmental. Augher producer £550 for Charolais. E Crawford, Stewartstown £535 twice for Charolais. R T Mavitty, Culkey £465 and £460 for Limousins.

REARED HEIFERS

T McMahon, Clogher £660 for Shorthorn and £625 for Simmental. J McKee, Saintfield £505 for Limousin. J Scott, Maguiresbridge £505 for Hereford. S Feeney, Greysteel £500 for Limousin. Augher producer £490, £400 and £390 for Limousins, £420 and £385 for Charolais. F Haire, Fivemiletown £490 for Charolais. Clogher producer £380 and £375 for Limousins. A W Wilson, Dungannon £360 for Limousin. Eglinton producer £355 for Belgian Blue.