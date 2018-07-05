Fat cows sell for £1,442 at Ballymena Mart

A great entry of 300 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a good trade.

Fat cows sold to 206p for a pair 700kg at £1,442, Friesian cows to 135p for 710kg at £958, beef heifers to 228p for 570kg at £1,299, beef bullocks to 227p for 620kg at £1,407 and Friesian bullocks to 162p for 560kg at £907.

Beef cows sold to: R J Arrell, Randalstown Parthenais 700kg, £1,442 (206), J and F McKinstry, Ballyclare Limousin 720kg, £1,389 (193), H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 790kg, £1,524 (193), Limousin 640kg, £1,203 (188), K Minford, Crumlin Limousin 710kg, £1,242 (175), Alexander Ross, Newtownards Limousin 540kg, £939 (174), Martin McCann, Randalstown Belgian Blue 610kg, £1,061 (174), G Connon, Aldergrove Limousin 670kg, £1,145 (171), W Thompson, Crumlin Limousin 610kg, £1,037 (170), local farmer Limousin 750kg, £1,267 (169), Eamon McGarry, Broughshane Charolais 1,200kg, £2,016 (168), Jean Craig, Larne Limousin 560kg, £935 (167), D A Mawhinney, Castledawson Charolais 590kg, £973 (165), W R Geddis, Magheragall Limousin 530kg, £863 (163), Alexander Ross, Newtownards Limousin 600kg, £966 (161), B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 550kg, £880 (160), Hazel Forsythe, Ballynure Limousin 640kg, £1,024 (160), D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 780kg, £1,248 (160), Alexander Ross, Limousin 570kg, £900 (158), Mrs Janet Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 490kg, £774 (158), D and W Hume, Limousin 810kg, £1,279 (158), Jean Craig, Larne Limousin 620kg, £967 (156), H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 710kg, £1,107 (156) and Graham Kissock, Broughshane Hereford 720kg, £1,108 (154).

Friesian cows sold to: Local farmer 710kg, £958 (135), H K M Walls, Magherafelt 660kg, £884 (134), M Doherty, Glarryford 630kg, £831 (132), Mrs S Hunter, Doagh 700kg, £903 (129), A Gaston, Glarryford 650kg, £819 (126), local farmer 650kg, £819 (126), W Moore, Templepatrick 740kg, £932 (126), Gary McCammond, Larne 540kg, £680 (126), M Doherty 620kg, £775 (125), James Chestnutt, Portrush 700kg, £875 (125), 610kg, £756 (124), E Andrews, Groomsport 590kg, £725 (123), local farmer 630kg, £774 (123), A and T Knox, Bushmills 720kg, £885 (123), S Lyons, Coleraine 720kg, £885 (123), Sam Kennedy, Doagh 760kg, £927 (122), W Moore, Templepatrick 630kg, £762 (121), Alastair McBurney, Clough 680kg, £822 (121), R L A and D Irvine, Dundrod 650kg, £786 (121), local farmer 770kg, £924 (120), J F Smith, Islandmagee 670kg, £804 (120), James Currie, Larne 650kg, £780 (120), W Moore, Templepatrick 700kg, £826 (118), local farmer 680kg, £795 (117).

Beef heifers sold to: R J Arrell, Randalstown Limousin 570kg, £1,299 (228), Lyle McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 550kg, £1,193 (217), S Adams, Broughshane Limousin 580kg, £1,235 (213), Roy Ferguson, Comber Charolais 560kg, £1,136 (203), Charolais 580kg, £1,160 (200), D Winter, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,080 (200), H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 550kg, £1,094 (199), Roy Ferguson, Charolais 600kg, £1,182 (197), Ian Gibson, Broughshane Stabiliser 560kg, £1,097 (196), S R Gray, Antrim Charolais 490kg, £955 (195), Limousin 520kg, £1,008 (194), J F Smith, Islandmagee Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,088 (191), John Thompson, Donacloney Simmental 470kg, £893 (190), J Gardiner, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,052 (188), Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £953 (187), S R Gray Charolais 540kg, £1,004 (186), J Gardiner, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,067 (184), S R Gray, Belgian Blue 520kg, £951 (183), J Gardiner, Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £969 (183), S R Gray, Belgian Blue 570kg, £1,037 (182), J Gardiner, Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,055 (182), D Patterson, Crumlin Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £990 (180), J Gardiner, Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £936 (180).

Beef bullocks sold to: John McKeague, Dunloy Charolais 620kg, £1,407 (227), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Charolais 580kg, £1,264 (218), John McKeague Blonde d’Aquitaine 620kg, £1,345 (217), Charolais 590kg, £1,256 (213), Charolais 630kg, £1,341 (213), Charolais 600kg, £1,260 (210), Thornton Farm, Lisburn Limousin 640kg, £1,331 (208), M J Quinn, Kilrea Limousin 890kg, £1,806 (203), C Millar, Kilrea Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,085 (201), John McKeague, Charolais 660kg, £1,326 (201), Charolais 600kg, £1,200 (200), Charolais 650kg, £1,300 (200), James Duggan, Mayogall Limousin 660kg, £1,320 (200), J H Fraser, Belfast Hereford 550kg, £1,089 (198), Hereford 530kg, £1,038 (196), Hereford 530kg, £1,078 (196), Thornton Farm, Lisburn Charolais 640kg, £1,248 (195), Simmental 650kg, £1,261 (194), Charolais 650kg, £1,261 (194), C Millar, Kilrea Limousin 570kg, £1,100 (193), Limousin 540kg, £1,042 (193), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Simmental 520kg, £993 (191), Thornton Farm, Limousin 500kg, £950 (190) and John McKeague, Charolais 630kg, £1,197 (190).

Friesian bullocks sold to: W Black, Aghadowey 560kg, £907 (162), 560kg, £896 (160), M Jamison, Larne 630kg, £995 (158), 650kg, £1,014 (156), W Black 550kg, £852 (155), M Jamison 630kg, £963 (153), W Black 510kg, £770 (151), 490kg, £739 (151), D Winter, Randalstown 510kg, £729 (143), J and C Kane, Ballycastle 540kg, £756 (140).

Bulls sold to £2,250 for a Lim presented by Ivan Wallace, Doagh.

Ruling prices: Ivan Wallace, Doagh Limousin £2,250, K Thompson, Omagh £1,480, H D McKeown, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £1,350, C Gill, Killinchy Parthenais £1,140, G Porter, Nutts Corner Limousin £1,020.

A small entry of dairy cows sold to a great trade.

Ruling prices: J Walker, Randalstown £1,760, T , J Mackey, Ballynure £1,700, £1,460, W Weatherup, Carrickfergus £1,360, William Rea, Crumlin £1,320, T and J Mackey £1,200, J C Barkley, Ballymena £1,180, John Murray, Larne £1,120, D and D Robinson, Carnalbana £1,100 and S Dunlop, Dundrod £1,100.

A great entry of cows and calves sold to a super trade.

Ruling prices: Barry Arthurs, Kircubbin Limousin cow and bull calf £2,140, Colin Fleck, Clough Limousin cow and bull calf £1,960, H D McKeown, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1,900, Barry Arthurs, Kircubbin Limousin cow and bull calf £1,880, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,750, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,720, Simmental cow and bull calf £1,700, Charolais cow and bull calf £1,700, H D McKeown, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,700, (2) Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1,680, Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,650, Barry Arthurs, Kircubbin Charolais cow and bull calf £1,630, Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1,600, H D McKeown, Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,600, Barry Arthurs, Simmentak cow and heifer calf £1,580, Simmental cow and heifer calf £1,580, Simmental cow and heifer calf £1,550, Charolais cow and bull calf £1,550.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: T and J Mackey, Ballynure Limousin £420, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £410, D and M Knowles, Cullybackey Limousin £400, local farmer Limousin £390, L Mathers, Strabane Aberdeen Angus £360, E Andrews, Groomsport (2) Aberdeen Angus £360, C R and C M McIntyre, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus £360, L Mathers, Aberdeen Angus £355, E Andrews, Aberdeen Angus £355, L Mathers, Aberdeen Angus £345, G McKeown, Aughafatten Limousin £345, C R and C M McIntyre, Aberdeen Angus £345, L Mathers, Aberdeen Angus £330, H Irvine, Kells Belgian Blue £330, S J and R J McLean, Straid Belgian Blue £330.

Heifer calves sold to: T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £340, C R and C M McIntyre, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus £315, Aberdeen Angus £305, L Mathers, Strabane Aberdeen Angus £285, R F Saunderson, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £280, D Montgomery, Glenwherry (2) Limousin £270, J and J Huey, Armoy Limousin £270, D Montgomery, Fleckvieh £265, L Mathers, Stabane (3) Aberdeen Angus £260, G McMaster, Draperstown Belgian Blue £255, J V and R J Moore, Larne Belgian Blue £245, T J Turtle, Broughshane Hereford £240.

Friesian bull calves sold to: D and M Knowles, Cullybackey (2) £315, £290, (2) £215, C R and C M McIntyre, Bushmills £190, L Mathers, Strabane £180, S J and R J McLean, Straid £170, A Ritchie, Holywood £155, Brian Paisley, Ballynure £145, W T Robinson, Ballynure £110, R F Saunderson, Glenwherry £105 and A Ritchie, Holywood £100, (3) £92.

A small entry of 80 weanlings resulted in a steady trade.

Heifers sold to £515 over for a Charolais 410kg at £925 offered by A Mawhinney, Bellaghy.

Bullocks sold to £620 over for a Charolais 360kg at £980 presented by TJ McLornan, Nutts Corner.

Heifers sold to: A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Limousin 300kg, £755 (251), A Hillan, Broughshane (2) Charolais 330kg, £810 (245), A Mawhinney, Charolais 350kg, £840 (240), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Charolais 340kg, £810 (238), A Mawhinney, Charolais 340kg, £805 (236), T J McLornan, Limousin 350kg, £805 (230), A Mawhinney, Charolais 330kg, £755 (228), Charolais 350kg, £800 (228), Simmental 350kg, £800 (228), Andy Spence, Nutts Corner Limousin 340kg, £770 (226), M Byrne, Randalstown Simmental 390kg, £880 (225), Jean Craig, Larne Limousin 410kg, £925 (225), M Byrne, Charolais 280kg, £630 (225), Andy Spence, Limousin 280kg, £620 (221), A Mawhinney, Charolais 390kg, £850 (218), Jean Craig, Larne Limousin 430kg, £930 (216), M Byrne, Randalstown Charolais 290kg, £625 (215), Limousin 310kg, £665 (214), Blonde d’Aquitaine 290kg, £620 (213) and Andy Spence, Limousin 240kg, £500 (208).

Bullocks sold to: H D McKeown, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 330kg, £910 (275), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Charolais 360kg, £980 (272), Limousin 360kg, £960 (266), Charolais 340kg, £900 (264), John H Kelso, Upperlands Charolais 250kg, £645 (258), Limousin 290kg, £740 (255), Limousin 350kg, £890 (254), W J and I A Ross, Randalstown Hereford 340kg, £845 (248), Andy Spence, Limousin 270kg, £665 (246), M Byrne, Randalstown Charolais 290kg, £710 (244), Charolais 310kg, £750 (241), Charolais 380kg, £910 (239), K Minford, Crumlin Limousin 340kg, £800 (235), M Byrne, Charolais 380kg, £890 (234), D Murphy, Cushendall Limousin 380kg, £840 (221), William Bonnes, Randalstown Charolais 340kg, £745 (219), J Beggs, Carrickfergus Limousin 160kg, £350 (218), Brian Campbell, Glenavy Charolais 320kg, £700 (218), Shorthorn 320kg, £665 (207), Kenneth McCord, Antrim (2) Belgian Blue 340kg, £695 (204), Patrick McCann, Portglenone Limousin 320kg, £640 (200), W J and I A Ross, Randalstown Hereford 450kg, £900 (200), Kenneth McCord, Hereford 350kg, £685 (195) and D Murphy, Simmental 360kg, £700 (194).

A great entry of 150 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £650 over for a Charolais 590kg at £1,240 from C Kane, Ballycastle and a Limousin 600kg at £1,250 from D Thompson, Randalstown.

Heifers sold to £660 over for a Charolais 520kg at £1,180 presented by W J and K Carson, Downpatrick.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

Mrs J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 320kg, £725 (226), J Forsythe, Islandmagee Limousin 340kg, £760 (223), Charolais 410kg, £905 (220), B McCroary, Broughshane Limousin 470kg, £1,000 (212), Limousin 460kg, £975 (212), Limousin 450kg, £950 (211), H Thompson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £980 (208), Hunter Kane, Ballycastle Charolais 500kg, £1,040 (208), A Park, Ballynure Limousin 330kg, £685 (207), S Boyd, Maghera Belgian Blue 470kg, £975 (207), William Mawhinney, Ballynure Charolais 370kg, £750 (202) and S Boyd, Maghera Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £900 (200).

501kg and over

C Kane, Ballycastle Charolais 510kg, £1,100 (215), Charolais 590kg, £1,240 (210), D Thompson, Randalstown Limousin 600kg, £1,250 (208), H Thompson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,170 (205), Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,180 (203), Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,065 (197), Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,110 (194), Shorthorn beef 590kg, £1,140 (193), Graham Kissock, Broughshane Hereford 600kg, £1,150 (191) and H Thompson, Hereford 590kg, £1,130 (191) and Belgian Blue 520kg, £990 (190).

Heifers 0-500kgs

W J and K Carson, Downpatrick Charolais 490kg, £1,085 (221), Charolais 490kg, £1,080 (220), Charolais 450kg, £970 (215), Charolais 480kg, £1,030 (214), Charolais 490kg, £1,045 (213), Charolais 500kg, £1,060 (212), Charolais 470kg, £995 (211), Charolais 460kg, £970 (210), Charolais 420kg, £880 (209), Charolais 480kg, £1,000 (208), Charolais 490kg, £1,020 (208), Charolais 500kg, £1,040 (208), Charolais 470kg, £975 (207), Charolais 450kg, £930 (206), Charolais 470kg, £965 (205) and Charolais 480kg, £985 (205).

501kg and over

W J and K Carson, Downpatrick Charolais 520kg, £1,180 (226), D Thompson, Randalstown Limousin 540kg, £1,180 (218), W J and K Carson, Charolais 540kg, £1,145 (212), Simmental 510kg, £1,060 (207), Charolais 520kg, £1,080 (207), H Thompson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,180 (207), D Thompson, Randalstown Hereford 530kg, £1,090 (205), H Thompson, Belgian Blue 560kg, £1,145 (204), Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £1,200 (203), W J and K Carson, Charolais 510kg, £1,035 (202), H Thompson, Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,080 (200), W J and K Carson, Charolais 520kg, £1,040 (200), H Thompson, Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,100 (200) and C Kane, Ballycastle Charolais 540kg, £1,080 (200).

An entry of 1950 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a lighter trade.

Fat lambs sold to 448p for a pen of 20.5kg at £92 from J A Carten, Limavady and to a top per head of £108 for a pen of heavy Texels from R J Moore, Ballyclare.

Fat ewes sold to £116.

Fat lambs (1525)

J A Carten, Limavady 2 Texel 20.5kg, £92 (448), 2 Texel 21.5kg, £92 (427), W J Cubitt, Rasharkin 5 Texel 22.5kg, £94.50, P and P Scott, Templepatrick 2 Suffolk 22kg, £90 (409), Simpson and Calvin, Ballymoney 2 Texel 21kg, £85 (404), I Morrison, Dunloy 15 Charollais 21kg, £84.50 (402), Simpson and Calvin, Ballymoney 4 Texel 24kg, £96.50 (402), Jane E Kennedy, Coleraine 4 Texel 22kg, £88 (400), P J Kane, Ballycastle 18 Texel 23kg, £92 (400), I Morrison, Dunloy 40 Texel 21.5kg, £86 (400), George Barr, Larne 30 Texel 20kg, £80 (400), E J Moore, Bellaghy 6 Charollais 20.5kg, £81.50 (397), R Wylie, Bushmills 19 Texel 23kg, £91 (395), J Anderson, Bushmills 5 Suffolk 23kg, £91 (395), J Lynn, Cullybackey 21 Texel 22.5kg, £89 (395), J A B Alexander, Glarryford 5 Suffolk 22.5kg, £89 (395).

Fat ewes (414)

First quality

Texel - £90-£116

Suffolk - £85-£110

Crossbred - £70-£104

Blackface - £35-£55