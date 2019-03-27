Fat cows sell to £1,078 for 620kg at Saintfield Mart

Demand and trade remaining strong at Wednesday’s sale.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,078 for 620kg Limousin £174.

Leading prices: Annahilt producer Limousin 620kg, £174, £1,078, Limousin 550kg, £170, £935, Limousin 510kg, £170, £867, Saintfield producer Limousin 810kg, £123, £996, Kircubbin producer Montbeliarde 800kg, £119, £952, Kircubbin producer Limouisin 820kg, £112, £918, Lisburn producer Friesian 710kg, £124, £880, Carrowdore producer Hereford 650kg, £132, £858 and Comber producer Charolais 710kg, £117, £830.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,219 for 730kg Shorthorn beef £167.

Leading prices: Killinchy producer Shorthorn beef 730kg, £167, £1,219, 640kg, £181, £1,158, 680kg, £170, £1,156.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,120 for 550kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Ballyhalbert producer Limousin 550kg, £1,120, Limousin 520kg, £1,000, Limousin 410kg, £880, Limousin 400kg, £860, Limousin 420kg, £850, Limousin 390kg, £850, Limousin 370kg, £820, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,095, Limousin 550kg, £1,060, Comber producer Charolais 540kg, £1,075, Charolais 450kg, £925, Charolais 430kg, £880, Downpatrick producer Charolais 530kg, £930, Charolais 460kg, £880, Simmental 490kg, £855, Charolais 450kg, £850, Simmental 490kg, £825, Groomsport producer Belgian Blue 380kg, £900, Belgian Blue 380kg, £850 and Saintfield producer Hereford 520kg, £865.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,270 for 600kg Simmental.

Leading prices: Comber producer Simmental 600kg, £1,270, Belgian Blue 510kg, £1,160, Simmental 510kg, £1,095, Simmental 530kg, £1,085, Simmental 490kg, £990, Dromara producer Charolais 560kg, £1,230, Charolais 510kg, £1,045, Charolais 550kg, £1,030, Lisburn producer Charolais 520kg, £1,065, Charolais 480kg, £1,055, Limousin 470kg, £1,000, Fleckvieh 560kg, £1,000, Limousin 470kg, £990, Simmental 530kg, £990, Limousin 440kg, £980, Belgian Blue 440kg, £915, Ballyhalbert producer Limousin 390kg, £1,000, Crumlin producer Friesian 590kg, £900 and Comber producer Belgian Blue 460kg, £850.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £420 for Belgian Blue bull calf and £250 for Limousin heifer calf.