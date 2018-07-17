Fat cows sell to £1,170 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A seasonal show of cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, July 16th 2018 which was met with a steady trade for the cattle on offer.

Store heifers sold to £825 for an Aberdeen Angus weighing 422kg.

Store bullocks sold to a top of £900 for an Aberdeen Angus weighing 418kg.

Fat cows sold to a top of £1,170 for a Belgium Blue weighing 826kg.

More cattle needed weekly to meet demand.

Top price per kilo:

Heifers – Charolais, 306kg at £690 = 2.25.

Bullocks – Charolais, 266kg at £620 = 2.33p.

Cull cows – Simmental, 568kg at £890 =1.57p.

Heifers

Limavady producer; Charolais, 298kg at £670 = 2.25p; Charolais, 306kg at £690 = 2.25p; Charolais, 308kg at £670 = 2.18p; Charolais, 338kg at £735 = 2.17p; Charolais, 344kg at £720 = 2.09p; Charolais, 358kg at £725 = 2.03p; Charolais, 322kg at £645 = 2.00p; Charolais, 388kg at £690 = 1.78; Charolais, 290kg at £540 = 1.86p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 370kg at £780 = 2.11p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 412kg at £820 = 1.99p; Aberdeen Angus, 422kg at £825 = 1.95p; Limousin, 462kg at £850 = 1.84p; Charolais, 436kg at £770 = 1.77p; Limousin, 410kg at £680 = 1.66p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 336kg at £610 = 1.82p; Charolais, 386kg at £695 = 1.80p; Charolais, 386kg at £670 = 1.74p; Upperlands producer; Limousin, 350kg at £710 = 2.03p; Limousin, 352kg at £615 = 1.75p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 412kg at £700 = 1.70p; Limousin, 478kg at £800 = 1.67p; Charolais, 460kg at £640 = 1.39p; Limousin, 424kg at £645 = 1.52p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 422kg at £830 = 1.97p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 404kg at £715 = 1.77p; Charolais, 402kg at £720 = 1.79p and Belgian Blue, 398kg at £610 = 1.53p.

Bullocks: Limavady producer; Charolais, 266kg at £620 = 2.33p; Charolais, 334kg at £755 = 2.26p; Aberdeen Angus, 418kg at £900 = 2.15p; Limousin, 438kg at £770 = 1.76p; Belgian Blue, 354kg at £535 = 1.51p; Limousin, 446kg at £675 = 1.51p; Upperlands producer; Limousin, 286kg at £550 = 1.92p; Limousin, 310kg at £680 = 2.19p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 444kg at £875 = 1.97p; Charolais, 454kg at £850 = 1.87p; Belgian Blue, 468kg at £850 = 1.82p and Swatragh producer; Limousin, 476kg at £865 = 1.82p; Limousin,480kg at £865 = 1.80p.

Cull cows: Upperlands producer; Belgian Blue, 826kg at £1,170 = 1.42p; Swatragh producer; Simmental, 568kg at £890 = 1.57p and Garvagh producer; Limousin, 594kg at £920 = 1.55p.

Sheep: A seasonal show of 800 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, July 16th 2018, which was met with a strong trade for both fat lambs and ewes.

An entry of over 230 cast ewes topped at £100 for 11, with many lots passing the £90 mark.

An entry of 555 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £85.50 for 22 lambs at 22.5kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Desertmartin producer; 22 lambs 22.5kg at £85.50 = 3.80p; Limavady producer; 19 lambs 25.8kg at £85.00 = 3.29p; Cookstown producer; 1 lamb 28kg at £85.00 = 3.04p; Bushmills producer; 6 lambs 25kg at £85.00 = 3.40p; Maghera producer; 1 lamb 27kg at £85.00 = 3.15p; Dungiven producer; 12 lambs 24.5kg at £84.50 = 3.45p; Magherafelt producer; 5 lambs 25kg at £84.50 = 3.38p; Swatragh producer; 6 lambs 24kg at £84.20 = 3.51p; Coleraine producer; 2 lambs 24.5kg at £84.20 = 3.44p and Limavady producer; 15 lambs 24kg at £84.20 = 3.51p.

Mid-weight lambs: Limavady producer; 12 lambs 22kg at £81.20 = 3.69p; Swatragh producer; 28 lambs 22kg at £80.00 = 3.64p; Ballycastle producer; 23 lambs 21.4kg at £78.50 = 3.67p; Portglenone producer; 4 lambs 21kg at £77.00 = 3.67p; Toomebridge producer; 19 lambs 21.5kg at £77.80 = 3.62p; Cookstown producer; 7 lambs 21.5kg at £77.00 = 3.58p; Dungiven producer; 26 lambs 21kg at £76.50 = 3.64p; Ballymoney producer; 8 lambs 21.5kg at £76.00 = 3.53p and Dungannon producer; 22 lambs 21kg at £76.50 = 3.64p.

Lightweight lambs: Maghera producer; 9 lambs 20.8kg at £72.50 = 3.49p; Upperlands producer; 6 lambs 20kg at £68.50 = 3.43p; Magherafelt producer; 5 lambs 19kg at £67.00 = 3.53p; Limavady producer; 10 lambs 18.2kg at £63.00 = 3.46p; Coleraine producer; 5 lambs 17.5kg at £57.50 = 3.29p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Bushmills producer; 11 ewes at £100; Maghera producer; 1 ewe at £97.00; Maghera producer; 1 ewe at £97.00 and Maghera producer; 1 ewe at £92.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into monthly draw.

June 2018 sponsor – NCCE Training Centre.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.