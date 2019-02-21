Fat cows sell to £1,176 for 700kg at Saintfield Mart

A good show of stock at Wednesday’s sale with prices strong in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,176 for 700kg Limousin £168.

Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Limousin 700kg, £168, £1,176, Limousin 750kg, £155, £1,162, Charolais 590kg, £132, £778, Donaghadee producer Belgian Blue 620kg £1,65, £1,023, Belgian Blue 610kg, £163, £994, Hereford 590kg, £125, £737, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 680Kg £132 £897, Ballykinlar producer Belgian Blue 560kg, £142, £795, Newtownards producer Limousin 660kg, £114, £752, Greyabbey producer Hereford 620kg, £121, £750 and Downpatrick producer Swiss Brown 650kg, £111, £721.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,347 for 770kg Aberdeen Angus £175,

Leading prices: Comber producer Aberdeen Angus 770kg, £175, £1,347, 710kg, £188, £1,334, 700kg, £185, £1,295, 740kg, £171, £1,265, 660kg, £185, £1,221, 660kg, £174, £1,148, Galloway 690kg, £160, £1,104, Hereford 720kg, £152, £1,094, Limousins 670kg, £191, £1,279, 690kg, £178, £1,228, Donaghadee producer Aberdeen Angus 670kg, £181, £1,212, 840kg, £144, £1,209, 670kg, £174, £1,165 and 530kg, £150, £795.

HEIFERS Sold to a top of £1,190 for 640kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Pomeroy producer Limousin 640kg, £1,190, Charolais 540kg, £1,135, Limousin 620kg, £1,100, Limousin 600kg, £1,100, Charolais 620kg, £1,040, Limousin 590kg, £1,035, Charolais 580kg, £1,010, Limousin 540kg, £970, Charolais 580kg, £930, Limousin 460kg, £880, Groomsport producer Belgian Blue 610kg, £1,120, Belgian Blue 540kg, £970, Belgian Blue 560kg, £945, Belgian Blue 560kg, £930, Hillsborough producer Limousin 580kg, £1,000, Dromara producer Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £930, Downpatrick producer Bazadais 480kg, £925, Bazadais 510kg, £900, Crumlin producer Aberdeen Angus 400kg, £835, Newtownards producer Limousin 480kg, £820, Limousin 380kg, £700, Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £685 and Ballygowan producer Charolais 390kg, £695.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,230 for 590kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais 590kg, £1,230, Limousin 600kg, £1,100, Limousin 580kg, £1,045, Hillsborough producer Charolais 550kg, £1,230, Charolais 620kg, £1,220, Charolais 580kg, £1,200, Hereford 670kg, £1,160, Charolais 530kg, £1,150, Limousin 540kg, £1,100, Hereford 620kg, £1,085, Charolais 600kg, £1,070, Hereford 570kg, £970, Ballygowan producer Limousin 510kg, £1,040, Saintfield producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 350kg, £890, Limousin 330kg, £840, Blonde d’Aquitaine 410kg, £830, Blonde d’Aquitaine 360Kg £820, Blonde d’Aquitaine 350kg, £790, Cloughey producer Limousin 370kg, £845 and Aberdeen Angus 310kg, £755.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £400 for Belgian Blue bull calf and £260 for Limousin heifer calf.

SUCKLED CALVES: Sold to a top of £935 for Charolais bull and £610 for Charolais heifer calf, Simmental cow with Charolais bull calf at foot made £1,380.