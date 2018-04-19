Fat cows sell to £1,177 for 750kg at Saintfield Mart

Another good turnout of stock at Wednesday’s sale with exceptional trade and strong demand in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,177 for 750kg Montbeliarde £157.

Leading prices: Kircubbin producer Montbeliarde 750kg, £157, £1,177, Montbeliarde 670kg, £149, £998, Montbeliarde 690kg, £135, £931, Montbeliarde 660kg, £130, £858, Killinchy producer Limousins 820kg, £141, £1,156, 770kg, £144, £1,108, Downpatrick producers Limousin 770kg, £142, £1,093, Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £190, £855, Limousin 450kg, £180, £810, Limousin 470kg, £170, £799, Friesian 660kg, £114, £752, Limousin 550kg, £134, £737, Ballykinlar producers Limousin 650kg, £142, £923, Holstein 580kg, £152, £881, Simmental 620kg, £135, £837, Belgian Blue 600kg, £139, £834, Limousin 600kg, £137, £822, Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus 690kg, £130, £897, Millisle producer Friesian 750kg, £113, £847, Friesian 670kg, £108, £723, Carrowdore producer Aberdeen Angus 760kg, £110, £836, Ballygowan producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 610kg, £124, £756, Limousin 610kg, £123, £750, Limousin 530kg, £131, £694 and Crossgar producer Simmental 590kg, £119, £702.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,328 for 730kg Hereford £182.

Leading prices: Ballywalter producer Hereford 730kg, £182, £1,328, Fleckvieh 700kg, £170, £1,190, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £168, £1,008 and Glenavy producer Hereford 520kg, £188, £977.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,010 for 510kg Hereford.

Leading prices: Portaferry producer Hereford 510kg, £1,010, Limousin 420kg, £945, Limousin 440kg, £925, Limousin 390kg, Limousin 390kg, £855, Limousin 410kg, £840, Simmental 390kg, £825, Downpatrick producer Limousin 490kg, £1,000, Newtownards producer Limousin 520kg, £990, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 470kg, £990, Limousin 410kg, £815, Limousin 360kg, £775, Killyleagh producer Limousins 460kg, £985, 460kg, £970, 430kg, £955, 480kg, £900, Limousin 440kg, £825, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £920, Carryduff producer Charolais 330kg, £865, Charolais 410kg, £830, Charolais 350kg, £820, Charolais 310kg, £820, Charolais 350kg, £812, Charolais 320kg, £745, Dromore producer Charolais 500kg, £850, Charolais 450kg, £820, Charolais 460kg, £820, Annacloy producer Hereford 470kg, £790, Hereford 420kg, £670, Hereford 370kg, £640.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,370 for 640kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Saintfield producer Charolais 640kg, £1,370, Hereford 670kg, £1,335, Hereford 670kg, £1,315, Hereford 630kg, £1,275, Hereford 630kg, £1,270, Hereford 640kg, £1,240, Limousin 580kg, £1,195, Limousin 560kg, £1,185, Comber producer Hereford 670kg, £1,345, Comber producer Simmental 680kg, £1,305, Simmental 610kg, £1,220, Simmental 570kg, £1,200, Simmental 600kg, £1,200, Simmental 550kg, £1,180, Hereford 620kg £1,180, Simmental 520kg, £1,060, Belfast producer Belgian Blue 610kg, £1,250, Limousin 530kg, £1,090 Lisburn producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 540kg, £1,235, Blonde d’Aquitaine 500kg, £1,200, Blonde d’Aquitaine 480kg, £1,110, Portaferry producer Limousin 500kg, £1,215, Limousin 520kg, £1,155, Belgian Blue 490kg, £1,135, Limousin 470kg, £1,120, Limousin 460kg, £1,060, Hereford 430kg, £1,030, Limousin 450kg, £1,025, Saintfield producer Limousin 500kg, £1,190, Limousin 550kg, £1,155, Simmental 560kg, £1,105, Charolais 480kg, £1,030, Ballygowan producer Charolais 630kg, £1,180, Limousin 540kg, £1,130, Charolais 540kg, £1,040, Downpatrick producer Charolais 630kg, £1,155, Shorthorn beef 600kg, £1,155, Carryduff producer Charolais 460kg, £1,120, Charolais 410kg, £1,060 and Dromore producer Charolais 440kg, £1035.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £365 for Belgian Blue bull calf and £230 for Belgian Blue heifer calf.