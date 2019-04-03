Fat cows sell to £1,184 for 640kg at Saintfield Mart

An increased entry of stock at Wednesday’s sale with keen prices and a strong demand in all sections.

Sale starts at 11am sharp.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,184 for 640kg Limousin £185.

Leading prices: Saintfield producer Limousin 640kg, £185, £1,184, Limousin 540kg, £174, £939, Ballywalter producer Belgian Blue 760kg, £139, £1,056, Lisburn producer Fleckvieh 760kg, £135, £1,026, Ballynahinch producers Aberdeen Angus 670kg, £134, £897, Holstein 750kg, £110, £825, Newtownards producer Shorthorn 720kg, £110, £792, Ardglass producer Friesian 600kg, £130, £780, Portaferry producer Belgian Blue 640kg, £121, £774 and Lisburn producer Hereford 590kg, £129, £761.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,309 for 740kg Hereford £177.

Leading prices: Comber producer Hereford 740kg, £177, £1,309, Saler 660kg, £172, £1,135, Simmental 670kg, £160, £1,072 and Saler 650kg, £160, £1,040.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,180 for 560kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin 560kg, £1,180, Limousin 520kg, £1,160, Charolais 550kg, £1,110, Castlewellan producer Ch 560Kg £1100, Lim 540Kg £1070, Charolais 510kg, £940, Limousin 460kg, £920, Limousin 480kg, £900, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,060, Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £1,030, Groomsport producer Belgian Blue 540kg, £1,015, Belgian Blue 530kg, £980, Belgian Blue 540kg, £940, Belgian Blue 490kg, £905, Belgian Blue 510kg, £900, Lisburn producer Charolais 530kg, £890, Limousin 440kg, £880, Limousin 450kg, £840, Ballynahinch producer Chaerolais 430kg, £885, Charolais 400kg, £825, Newtownards producer Belgian Blue 450kg, £850, Charolais 420kg, £810, Portaferry producer Belgian Blue 460kg, £845, Portaferry producer Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £805, Hereford 450kg, £770, Carrowdore producer Hereford 390kg, £780 and Ballynahinch producer Charolais 460kg, £780.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,245 for 560kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin 560kg, £1,245, Limousin 540kg, £1,220, Limousin 550kg, £1,200, Ballynahinch producer Hereford 680kg, £1,240, Dromara producer Charolais 610kg, £1,215, Charolais 540kg, £1,130, Charolais 570kg, £1,115, Castlewellan producers Limousin 590kg, £1,200, Limousin 490kg, £1,095, Limousin 490kg, £1,070, Limousin 480kg, £1,055, Limousin 480kg, £1,050, Limousin 570kg, £1,020, Limousin 470kg, £1,000, Downpatrick producer Limousin 520kg, £1,135, Limousin 540kg, £1,120, Belgian Blue 590kg, £1,080, Belgian Blue 500kg, £1,050, Comber producer Limousin 550kg, £1,130, Limousin 500kg, £1,110, Limousin 540kg, £1,070, Saler 530kg, £1,040, Saler 480kg, £1,010, Ballynahinch producer Shorthorn beef 590kg, £1,120, Limousin 490kg, £1,085, Shorthorn beef 570kg, £1,040, Shorthorn beef 550kg, £1,040, Shorthorn beef 540kg, £990, Shorthorn beef 530kg, £960, Shorthorn beef 540kg, £950, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £1,070, Speckle Park 520kg, £1,010, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 510kg, £1,050, Charolais 570kg, £1,020, Lisburn producer Simmental 490kg, £1,025 and Downpatrick producer Hereford 580kg, £1,000.

SUCKLED CALVES: Sold to a top of £750 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £470 for Belgian Blue bull calf and £255 for Belgian Blue heifer calf.