Fat cows sell to £1,205 for 1,030kg at Saintfield Mart

Cattle numbers improving after a quiet time in New Year with keen prices and strong demand in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,205 for 1,030kg Shorthorn £117.

Leading prices: Killinchy producer Shorthorn 1,030kg, £117, £1,205, Saintfield producer Limousin 740kg, £162, £1,198, Ballywalter producer Hereford 720kg, £164, £1,180, Dromore producer Saler 840kg, £139, £1,167, Ballyhalbert producer Limousin 740kg, £138, £1,021, Limousin 640kg, £148, £947, Crossgar producer Charolais 620kg, £158, £979, Killinchy producer Limousin 720kg, £114, £820, Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £130, £806, Dromara producer Hereford 620kg, £124, £768.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,175 for 640kg Belgian Blue.

Leading prices: Groomsport producer Belgian Blues 640kg, £1,175, 620kg, £1,105, 610kg, £1,100, 590kg, £1,085, 570kg, £1,045, 600kg, £1,040, 570kg, £1,030, Hereford 530kg, £870, Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue 450kg, £780, Belgian Blue 390kg, £690, Cloughey producer Limousin 290kg, £670, Limousin 300kg, £655, Limousin 290kg, £625.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,115 for 500kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais 500kg, £1,115, 480kg, £1,040, 440kg, £945, Limousins 440kg, £990, 420kg, £940, 430kg, £850, Ballyhalbert producer Limousins 370kg, £860, 350kg, £845, Limousin 230kg, £625, Kircubbin producer Belgian Blues 4801kg, £835, 420kg, £795, 420kg, £785, 400kg, £775, 420kg, £760, 410kg, £750, 390kg, £740, 410kg, £740, Ballynahinch producers Aberdeen Angus 410kg, £810, Belgian Blue 430kg, £775, Aberdeen Angus 310kg, £600.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £280 for Aberdeen Angus heifer calf and £270 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf.