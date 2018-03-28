Fat cows sell to £1,260 at Rathfriland Co-Op

One of the largest ever entries of cattle for March were seen on Friday, March 23rd.

These sold in an excellent trade with new buyers present each week.

A highlight of the sale was the fat cow section where a 826k lot sold to £1,260 from a Corbet farm.

An 810k lot from the same farm sold at £1,250.

A Kilkeel farmer sold an 864k Holstein at £1,205.

An entry of 310 dropped and weanling calves sold to £1,080 for a 514k Limousin male from Ballyroney.

A 384k Charolais male from Edenagarry sold at £1,080.

A top pence per kilo of 289p was paid for a 232k Limousin at £670 and 244k at £700 (287p/k) from the same farm.

Dropped calves sold to £445 twice from a Ballyward farm.

Store heifers sold to £1,070 for a 532k lot from Rathfriland with bullocks reaching £1,180 for 554k from a Rostrevor farm.

DROPPED CALVES

Ballyward farmer: £445, £445, £440, £430, £400 and £360. Loughbrickland farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £360. Armagh farmer: Charolais bull £360, Belgian Blue bull £340. Carnew farmer: Limousin bull £345, heifers £240 and £230. Sheepbridge farmer: Fleckvieh heifers £295 (twice). Quilly farmer: Hereford female £290. Downpatrick farmer: £290.

WEANLINGS

Ballyroney farmer: 514k at £1,080 and 402k at £875. Edenagarry farmer: 384k at £1,050, 370k at £900. Rostrevor farmer: 554k at £1,090, 454k at£980, 476k at £970, 452k at £930, 416k at £875, 392k at £815. Saintfield farmer: 366k at £880, 364k at £850, 342k at £800, 318k at £775, 348k at £770. Moira farmer: 346k at £770, 270k at £760 and 274k at £730. Rostrevor farmer: 326k at £700 and 228k at £620. Jerrettspass farmer: 368k at £800 and 382k at £790. Kilcoo farmer: 388k at £905. Ballymartin farmer: 410k at £830, 340k at £810, 346k at £810 and 358k at £800. Banbridge farmer: 232k at £670, 244k at £700, 272k at £720 and 386k at £820.

HEIFERS

Rathfriland farmer: 532k at £1,070. Backaderry farmer: 510k at £1,005, 524k at £1,000. Fedney farmer: 536k at £1,000, 506k at £990, 484k at £980. Ballyroney farmer: 404k at £810 and 374k at £730. Kilkeel farmer: 204k at £460, 228k at £600. Dromore farmer: 336k at £690 and 458k at £990.

FAT COWS

Corbet farmer: 826k at £1,260, 810k at £1,250. Kilkeel farmer: Holstein cows, 864k at £1,205 and 636k at £800. Lisburn farmer: 202k at £1,070 and 590k at £855. Newcastle farmer: 660k at £940. Mayobridge farmer: 594k at £860. Tullyframe farmer: 576k at £790 etc.

BULLOCKS

Killowen farmer: 554k at £1,180, 508k at £1,095. Lisnacree farmer: 584k at £1,140, 574k at £1,030, 534k at £1,020. Rathfriland farmer: 534k at £1,170, 540k at £1,115, 484k at £1,100. Sheeptown farmer: 616k at £1,105. Fedney farmer: 588k at £1,040. Dromore farmer: 414k at £855, 372k at £800, 380k @ £790, 344k at £765.

800 sheep on Tuesday evening saw hoggets sell to £120 for a Banbridge farmer with quality not to the same standard as previous weeks.

250 fat ewes sold to £110 for a Ballinaskeagh farmer.

Ewes with lambs at foot sold to £178 each for a Castlewellan farmer.

A smaller offering of spring lambs sold to £117 for a Hilltown farmer.

HOGGETS

Banbridge farmer: £120. Dromara farmer: £112.50. Annalong farmer: £112.50. Kilkeel farmer: £112. Moneydarragh farmer: £110. Mullaghdrin farmer: £110 for 33 hoggets. Dromore farmer: £107. Drumlough farmer: £107.

FAT EWES

Ballinaskeagh farmer: £110. Rathfriland farmer: £99. Ballyward farmer: £98. Mayobridge farmer: £96. Rostrevor farmer: £95. Shinn farmer: £92. 5 lots of ewes sold at £90 per head.

BREEDERS

Breeders topped at £178, £162 and from £138 up.