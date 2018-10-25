Fat cows sell to £1,264 for 790kg at Saintfield Mart

Stock numbers still keeping up with prices also steady and great demand in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,264 for 790kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais 790kg, £160, £1,264, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 830kg, £150, £1,245, Charolais 680kg, £138, £938, Saler 670kg, £140, £938, Charolais 680kg, £125, £850, Killinchy producer Hereford 730kg, £167, £1,219, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 760kg, £148, £1,124, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 700kg, £158, £1,106, Carrowdore producer Hereford 740kg, £135, £999, Kircubbin producer Limousin 690kg, £138, £952, Charolais 690kg, £137, £945, Limousin 780kg, £117, £912, Limousin 640kg, £138, £883, Charolais 710kg, £124, £880, Aberdeen Angus 830kg, £105, £871, Blonde d'Aquitaine 720kg, £118, £849, Lisburn producer Limousin 720kg, £132, £950, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 680kg, £128, £870, Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue 570kg, £152, £866, Dromara producer Limousin 680kg, £123, £836 and Millisle producer Limousin Gga 770kg, £108, £831.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,095 for 660kg Simmental.

Leading prices: Crossgar producers Simmental 660kg, £166, £1,095, Simmental 650kg, £157, £1,020, Friesian 670kg, £140, £938 and Ballynahinch producers Charolais 590kg, £150, £885, Limousin 630kg, £129, £812.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,270 for 540kg Belgian Blue.

Leading prices: Kircubbin producer Belgian Blue 540kg, £1,270, Belgian Blue 550kg, £1,045, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 470kg, £1,080, Charolais 470kg, £870, Charolais 440kg, £855, Limousin 400kg, £850, Saintfield producer Hereford 590kg, £1,060, Hereford 470kg, £845, Hereford 460kg, £800, Craigavon producer Charolais 530kg, £1,060, Blonde d'Aquitaine 500kg, £1,000, Charolais 460kg, £880, 450kg, £855, Charolais 470kg, £850, Charolais 400kg, £800, Hillsborough producer Belgian Blue 560kg, £1,000, Belgian Blue 540kg, £990, Belgian Blue 530kg, £900, Downpatrick producer Limousin 540kg, £990, Limousin 450kg, £820, Killyleagh producer Blonde d'Aquitaine 470kg, £970, Limousin 470kg, £930, Limousin 470kg, £890, Limousin 450kg, £870, Donaghadee producer Belgian Blue 530kg, £945, Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £940, Belgian Blue 500kg, £920, Lisburn producer Charolais 550kg, £940, Charolais 550kg, £900, Limousin 560kg, £800, Simmental 500kg, £800, Belgian Blue 560kg, £790, Charolais 470kg, £790, Downpatrick producer Limousin 490kg, £900, Belfast producer Charolais 450kg, £885, Charolais 440kg, £845, Charolais 460kg, £800, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 420kg, £880, Downpatrick producer Limousin 460kg, £880 and Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 420kg, £815.

BULLOCKS Sold to a top of £1,190 for 510kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producers Charolais 510kg, £1,190, Lisburn producer Limousin 480kg, £1,180, Charolais 460kg, £1,160, Charolais 490kg, £1,140, Charolais 560kg, £1,080, Charolais 490kg, £1,070, Charolais 560kg, £1,040, Limousin 440kg, £1,010, Charolais 570kg, £1,000, Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £1,000, Charolais 540kg, £1,125, Belgian Blue 530kg, £1,120, Charolais 580kg, £1,110, Limousin 440kg, £1,110, Limousin 560kg, £1,110, Limousin 490kg, £1,090, Limousin 520kg, £1,090, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,180, Belgian Blue 540kg, £1,125, Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,100, Comber producer Charolais 590kg, £1,165, Charolais 610kg, £1,165, Charolais 600kg, £1,160, Simmental 570kg, £1,100, Belgian Blue 570kg, £1,100, Antrim producer Charolais 590kg, £1,155, Limousin 540kg, £1,150, Limousin 550kg, £1,140, Limousin 540kg, £1,140, Hereford 510kg, £1,120, Limousin 530kg, £1,120, Charolais 540kg, £1,090, Ballynahinch producer and Lisburn producers Hereford 710kg, £1,120, Limousin 450kg, £1,100, Simmental 630kg, £1,100, Charolais 500kg, £1,090, Limousin 600kg, £1,000, Limousin 420kg, £980, Charolais 460kg, £950.

SUCKLER STOCK: Sold to a top of £1,770 for Charolais cow with Charolais bull calf at foot.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £480 for Limousin male calf and £405 for Limousin heifer calf.