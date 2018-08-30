Fat cows sell to £1,297 at Saintfield Mart

Another great entry of stock at Wednesday’s sale with excellent prices throughout.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,297 for 750kg Limousin £173.

Leading prices: Millisle producer Limousin 750kg, £173, £1,297, Hereford 840kg, £136, £1,142, Limousin 690kg, £133, £917, Killinchy producers Parthenais 680kg, £187, £1,271, Hereford 680kg, £139, £945, Crossgar producer Limousin 640kg, £194, £1,241, Lisburn producer Limousin 690kg, £169, £1,166, Limousin 730kg, £1,57, £1,146, Comber producers Charolais 780kg, £143, £1,115, Charolais 780kg, £122, £951, Newtownards producers Belgian Blue 590kg, £189, £1,115, Belgian Blue 590kg, £189, £1,115, Belgian Blue 550kg, £179, £984, Ballynahinch producers Aberdeen Angus 760kg, £135, £1,026, Limousin 780kg, £130, £1,014, Saler 540kg, £185, £999, Hereford 660kg, £136, £897, Ballykinlar producer Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £127, £990 and Annahilt producer Belgian Blue 740kg, £130, £962.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,556 for 790kg Charolais £197.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producers Charolais 790kg, £197, £1,556, Saler 680kg, £182, £1,237, Charolais 620kg, £192, £1,190, Saler 640kg, £173, £1,107, Saler 610kg, £170, £1,037, Saler 650kg, £158, £1,027, Friesian 640kg, £157, £1,004, Friesian 600kg, £157, £942.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,170 for 580kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Scarva producer Charolais 580kg, £1,170, Charolais 570kg, £1,160, Charolais 590kg, £1,160, Charolais 510kg, £1,090, Charolais 530kg, £1,050, Charolais 530kg, £1,050, Charolais 560kg, £1,040, Charolais 490kg, £1,035, Charolais 480kg, £1,000, Charolais 460kg, £945, Charolais 510kg, £935, Limousin 460kg, £920, Charolais 460kg, £860, Annahilt producer Limousin 530kg, £1,130, Belfast producers Shorthorn 570kg, £1,115, Charolais 520kg, £1,030, Shorthorn 530kg, £1,000, Limousin 560kg, £1,000, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 550kg, £1,110, Charolais 550kg, £1,100, Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,100, Charolais 540kg, £1,090, Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £980, Charolais 520kg, £900, Downpatrick producer Limousin 500kg, £930, Lisburn producer Limousin 450kg, £920, Saintfield producer Simmental 500kg, £920, Downpatrick producer Limousin 470kg, £920, Limousin 500kg, £920, Limousin 500kg, £910, Limousin 480kg, £880 and Saintfield producer Simmental 420kg, £825.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,390 for 690kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Belfast producer Limousin 690kg, £1,390, 610kg, £1,280, 620kg, £1,280, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 700kg, £1,360, Annahilt producer Limousins 550kg, £1,270, 550kg, £1,160, 500kg, £1,110, Dromara producer Limousins 600kg, £1,270, 550kg, £1,250, 550kg, £1,240, 550kg, £1,225, 500kg, £1,220, 500kg, £1,100, 490kg, £1,075, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 600kg, £1,270, 550kg, £1,220, 500kg, £1,185, 500kg, £1,160, Belfast producer Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £1,130, 550kg, £1,120, 510kg, £1,100, 550kg, £1,100, Lisburn producer Charolais 500kg, £1,115, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 600kg, £1,110, 430kg, £1,060, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £1,110, 490kg, £1,085, 530kg, £1,080, 470kg, £1,070, Lisburn producer Limousins 460kg, £1,100, 570kg, £1,095, 550kg, £1,050, 520kg, £1,040, Kircubbin producer Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,100, 520kg, £1,085, 500kg, £1,050, Dromore producer Belgian Blues 500kg, £1,060, 550kg, £1,050, Newtownards producer Limousins 500kg, £1,055, 540kg, £1,045.