Fat cows sell to £1,302 at Saintfield Mart

Another great turnout of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with a good trade in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,302 for 780kg Belgian Blue £167.

Leading prices: Newtownards producer Belgian Blue 780kg, £167, £1,302, Limousin 730kg, £157, £1,146, Limousin 720kg, £156, £1,123, Limousin 620kg, £140, £868, Aberdeen Angus 700kg, £124, £868, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blue 620kg, £198, £1,227, Killinchy producer Limousin 740kg, £158, £1,169, Holywood producer Limousin 790kg, £145, £1,145, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 750kg, £150, £1,125, Aberdeen Angus 810kg, £130, £1,053, Hillsborough producer Limousin 670kg, £151, £1,011, Crossgar producer Belgian Blue 710kg, £142, £1,008, Comber producer Simmental 710kg, £134, £951, Downpatrick producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 750kg, £122, £915, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £136, £897, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 610kg, £146, £890 and Downpatrick producer Belgian Blue 640kg, £137, £876.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,333 for 660kg Belgian Blue £202.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Belgian Blues 660kg, £202, £1,333, 650kg, £200, £1,300, 640kg, £198, £1,267, 650kg, £194, £1,261, 630kg, £200, £1,260, 620kg, £203, £1,258, 640kg, £196, £1,254, 640kg, £190, £1,216, 610kg, £198, £1,207, 610kg, £195, £1,189, 590kg, £2,00 £1,180, Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £200, £1,160, Belgian Blue 550kg, £196, £1,078, Saler 630kg, £200, £1,260, Belgian Blue 520kg, £180, £936 and Portaferry producer Hereford 560kg, £196, £1,097, Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £188, £1,052.

HEIFERS Sold to a top of £1,150 for 560kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Crossgar producer Charolais 560kg, £1,150, Limousin 570kg, £1,020, Lisburn producer Limousin 560kg, £1,100, Belfast producer Charolais 540kg, £1,080, Charolais 530kg, £1,060, Charolais 540kg, £1,000, Charolais 510kg, £1,000, Charolais 520kg, £860, Groomsport producer Belgian Blue 620kg, £1,070, Belgian Blue 540kg, £955, Belgian Blue 550kg, £945, Belgian Blue 520kg £900, Killinchy producer Limousin 520kg, £1,040, Limousin 410kg, £790, Limousin 360kg, £660, Comber producer Belgian Blue 470kg, £950, Charolais 460kg, £930, Limousin 420kg, £920, Limousin 410kg, £815, Portaferry producer Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £810, Aberdeen Angus 410kg £715, Aberdeen Angus 400kg, £710, Aberdeen Angus 400kg, £700, Aberdeen Angus 410kg, £665, Saintfield producer Hereford 410kg, £640, Hereford 360kg, £640, Shorthorn beef 360kg, £510, Hereford 320kg, £400, Hereford 320kg, £400, Hereford 300kg, £390 and Ballynahinch producer Shorthorn beef 300kg, £520.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,115 for 610kg Belgian Blue.

Leading prices: Groomsport producer Belgian Blues 610kg, £1,115, 600kg, £1,100, 580kg, £1,080, Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £1,000, Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £960, Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £900, Castlewellan producer Charolais 570kg, £1,080, Charolais 580kg, £1,040, Bangor producer Limousin 480kg, £1,045, Aubrac 510kg, £900, Limousin 390kg, £850, Carryduff producer Friesian 600kg, £920, Holstein 510kg, £650, Holstein 560kg, £650, Holstein 510kg, £650, Saintfield producer Charolais 500kg, £900, Charolais 440kg, £850, Portaferry producer Limousin 380kg, £835, Saintfield producer Limousin 340kg, £835, Limousin 350kg, £810, Limousin 370kg, £800, Limousin 360kg, £770, Limousin 330kg, £770, Lisburn producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 360kg £720 and Comber producer Limousin 300kg £645, Belgian Blue 330kg £640 and Limousin 300kg, £625

SUCKLERS: Sold to a top of £1,170 for Hereford cow with Charolais bull calf at foot.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £500 for Lim bull calf and £500 for Simmental heifer calf.