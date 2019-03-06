Fat cows sell to £1,313 for 670kg at Saintfield Mart

A good show of stock at Wednesdays’s sale prices remaining firm.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,313 for 670kg Limousin £196.

Leading prices: Carryduff producer Limousin 670kg, £196, £1,313, Charolais 640kg, £190, £1,216, Charolais 670kg, £180, £1,206, Charolais 600kg, £195, £1,170, Downpatrick producer Limousin 700kg, £151, £1,057, Limousin 640kg, £131, £838, Saintfield producer Limousin 760kg, £139, £1,056, Limousin 580kg, £148, £858, Ballyward producer Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £166, £913, Dromara producer Limousin 600kg, £149, £894 and Hillsborough producer Holstein 750kg, £114, £855.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,159 for 690kg Limousin £168.

Leading prices: Comber producer Limousin 690kg, £168, £1,159 and Ballyward prices: Friesian 580kg, £140 £812, Friesian 550kg, £137, £753.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,125 for 630kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousins 630kg, £1,125, 640kg, £1,075, Killinchy producer Charolais 500kg, £995, 480kg, £930, Belgian Blue 450kg, £780, Strangford producer Simmental 500kg, £920, Charolais 510kg, £910, Simmental 540kg, £900, Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £865, Belgian Blue 500kg, £850, Simmental 440kg, £840, Charolais 470kg, £805, Charolais 460kg, £800, Charolais 390kg, £735, Montbeliarde 500kg, £700, Charolais 370kg, £700, Belgian Blue 390kg, £700, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 550kg, £920 and Hillsborough producer Fleckvieh 460kg, £785, Limousin 350,g £710, Fleckvieh 370kg, £680.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,170 for 610kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Lisburn producer Limousin 610kg, £1,170, Limousin 540kg, £1,130, Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,070, Killinchy producers Limousin 640kg, £1,135, Shorthorn beef 620kg, £1,130, Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £1,120, Limousin 610kg, £1,110, Parthenais 560kg, £1,085, Limousin 600kg, £1,080, Limousin 630kg, £1,080, Belgian Blue 690kg, £1,050, Hereford 560kg, £1,040, Belgian Blue 640kg, £1,000, Boardmills producer Belgian Blue 550kg, £1,100, Limousin 490kg, £920, Dromara producers Limousin 560kg, £1,030, Simmental 580kg, £980, Limousin 620kg, £955, Limousin 460kg, £910, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 490kg, £1,025, Charolais 460kg, £950, Charolais 400kg, £890, Kircubbin producer Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £985, Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £950, Belgian Blue 490kg, £950 and Dundrum producer Limousin 550kg, £930, Limousin 450kg, £915.

SUCKLED CALVES: Sold to a top of £815 for Charolais heifer.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £510 for Limousin bull calf and £240 for Hereford heifer calf.