Fat cows sell to £1,317 at Saintfield Mart

A good show of 300 cattle at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,317 for 610kg Aberdeen Angus £216.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £216, £1,317, Limousin 450kg, £200, £900, Newtownards producer Simmental 760kg, £155, £1,178, Limousin 740kg, £149, £1,102, Limousin 730kg, £150, £1,095, Limousin 680kg £146, £992, Donaghadee producer Simmental 810kg, £143, £1,158, Killyleagh producer Limousin 730kg £154, £1,124, Crumlin producer Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £200, £1,040, Hereford 570kg, £180, £1,026, Shorthorn 580kg, £166, £962, Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £171, £957, Shorthorn 580kg, £160, £928, Hillsborough producers Aberdeen Angus 710kg, £140, £994, Simmental 660kg, £148, £976, Limousin 640kg, £143, £915, Limousin 660kg, £134, £884, Charolais 760kg, £115, £874, Killinchy producer Aberdeen Angus 840kg, £116, £974, Saintfield producer Limousin 590kg, £163, £961, Ballynahinch producer Hereford 530kg, £176, £932, Carrowdore producer Limousin 700kg, £133, £931, Belgian Blue 630kg, £141, £888, Comber producer Holstein 800kg, £114, £912, Greyabbey producer Limousin 680kg, £134, £911 and Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £132, £871.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,014 for 570kg Simmental £178.

Leading prices: Killinchy producer Simmental 570kg, £178, £1,014, Limousin 580kg, £173, £1,003 and Saintfield producer Charolais 540kg, £174, £939.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,095 for 620kg Belgian Blue.

Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Belgian Blue 620kg, £1,095, Belgian Blue 540kg, £1,000, Belgian Blue 560kg, £955, Belgian Blue 490kg, £875, Hillsborough producer Limousin 540kg, £1,010, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus 520kg £990, Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £935, Limousin 480kg, £880, Strangford producer Charolais 490kg, £890, Charolais 390kg, £860, Charolais 400kg, £780, Charolais 350kg, £740, Charolais 390kg, £740, Killyleagh producer Belgian Blue 390kg, £870, Belgian Blue 390kg, £745, Killinchy producer Simmental 450kg, £845, Limousin 390kg, £760, Limousin 420kg, £760, Limousin 450kg, £740, Aberdeen Angus 430kg, £715, Saintfield producer Belgian Blue 460kg, £840, Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £720, Hillsborough producer Belgian Blue 570kg, £840, Crossgar producer Limousin 470kg, £760 and Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 430kg, £740.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,500 for 670kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Kircubbin producer Limousin 670kg, £1,500, Limousin 630kg, £1,260, Belgian Blue 650kg, £1,235, Limousin 600kg, £1,130, Limousin 630kg, £1,260, Belgian Blue 650kg, £1,235, Limousin 580kg, £1,200, Crossgar producer Limousin 640kg, £1,345, Killinchy producers Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,300, Limousin 500kg, £1,040, Limousin 500kg, £1,040, Limousin 420kg, £980, Limousin 430kg, £975, Limousin 470kg, £930, Crossgar producers Charolais 540kg, £1,150, Charolais 550kg, £1,050, Charolais 550kg, £1,050, Simmental 580kg, £995, Simmental 580kg, £995, Limousin 460kg, £970, Limousin 450kg, £945, Limousin 490kg, £940, Comber producer Limousin 570kg, £1,100, Belgian Blue 610kg, £1,100, Limousin 610kg, £1,080, Belgian Blue 560kg, £1,035, Belgian Blue 560kg, £1,035, Belgian Blue 550kg, £1,035, Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,035, Limousin 600kg, £1,000, Belgian Blue 560kg, £1,000, Belgian Blue 550kg, £990, Belgian Blue 490kg, £910, Saintfield producer Charolais 600kg, £1,095, Charolais 560kg, £1,075, Dromara producer Belgian Blue 500kg, £1,000, Belgian Blue 500kg, £990, Belgian Blue 510kg, £930 and Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £940.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £355 for Charolais heifer calf and £350 Hereford bull calf.

WEANLINGS: Sold to a top of £445 for Shorthorn beef bull calf.

SPRINGING HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £920 for Hereford.