Fat cows sell to £1,318 for 780kg at Saintfield Mart

A good show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale great prices throughout and strong demand in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,318 for 780kg Limousin £169.

Leading prices: Lisburn producer Limousins 780kg, £169, £1,318, 700kg, £168, £1,176, 620kg, £174, £1,078, 590kg, £174, £1,026, Carryduff producer Limousin 730kg, £180, £1,314, Charolais 630kg, £189, £1,190, Saintfield producer Limousin 860kg, £132, £1,135, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 880kg, £118, £1,038, Hereford 880kg, £116, £1,020, Kircubbin producer Montbeliarde 790kg, £111, £876 and Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue 670kg, £130, £871.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,085 for 700kg Limousin £155.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,130 for 600kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Castlewellan producer Charolais 600kg, £1,130, 580kg, £1,080, 540kg, £1,015, 510kg, £1,000, 520kg, £1,000, 500kg, £1,000, 500kg, £970, 500kg, £955, 530kg, £920, 520kg, £900, Simmentals 500kg, £985, 500kg, £900, Killinchy producer Limousin 530kg, £1,060, Strangford producer Limousin 610Kg £1040, Sim 520Kg £1030, Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus 480kg £930 and Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £915.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,350 for 690kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais 690kg, £1,350, Limousin 660kg, £1,270, Shorthorn 650kg, £1,230, Saintfield producer Limousins 580kg, £1,050, 540kg, £960, 490kg, £880, 460kg, £850, 390kg, £800 and 420kg, £700.

SUCKLED CALVES: Sold to a top of £850 for Hereford bull calf.

WEANLINGS: Sold to a top of £600 for Charolais bull calf and £505 for Charolais heifer calf.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £320 for Belgian Blue heifer and £260 for Shorthorn bull calf.