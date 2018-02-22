Fat cows sell to £1,358 for 950kg at Saintfield Mart

A good show of quality stock with firm trade remaining in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,358 for 950kg Shorthorn beef £143.

Leading prices: Newtownards producer Shorthorn beeg 950kg, £143, £1,358, Simmental 650kg, £183, £1,189, Shorthorn beef 800kg, £144, £1,152, Simmental 720kg, £148, £1,065, Shorthorn beef 760kg, £139, £1,056, Simmental 700kg, £144, £1,008, Donaghadee producer Belgian Blue 670kg, £180, £1,206, Belgian Blue 640kg, £178, £1,139, Belgian Blue 640kg, £170, £1,088, Ballykinlar producer Aberdeen Angus 740kg, £150, £1,110, Limousin 640kg, £146, £934, Killinchy producer Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £189, £1,077, Millisle producer Friesian 820kg, £116, £951, Clough producer Simmental 610kg, £150, £915, Hillsborough producer Charolais 720kg, £126, £907, Comber producer Friesian 740kg, £112, £828, Holstein 590kg, £114, £672, Ballygowan producer Shorthorn 630kg, £127, £800, Killinchy producer Frieisan 640kg £125, £800, Belfast producer Limousin 580kg £123, £713.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £975 for 650kg Limousin £150.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,340 for 580kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Crossgar producers Charolais and Limousin 580kg, £1,340, 610kg, £1,320, 590kg, £1,300, 500kg, £1,050, Blonde d'Aquitaine 480kg, £880, Saintfield producer Charolais 450kg, £975, 510kg, £970, 510kg, £940, 500kg, £900, 440kg, £850, 430kg, £840, 520kg, £825, 410kg, £820, Ballygowan producer Limousin 430kg, £770, Limousin 370kg, £670, Seaforde producer Limousin 360kg, £750, Belgian Blue 380kg, £735, Limousin 410kg, £730, 400kg, £730, 310kg, £670, Belgian Blue 380kg, £600, Limousin 290kg, £600, Limousin 270kg, £515, Limousin 290kg, £500. Saintfield producer Hereford 400kg, £705, Belfast producer Limousin 330kg, £630, Newtownards producer Simmental 310kg, £615.

BULLOCKS Sold to a top of £1,550 for 660kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices: Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £1,550, Charolais 600kg, £1,340, Limousin 460kg, £980, Limousin 430kg, £955, Crossgar producer Charolais 580kg, £1,380, Dromara producer Charolais and Limousin 600kg, £1,300, 660kg, £1,300, 610kg, £1,280, Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,260, Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,220, Limousin 550kg, £1,175, Charolais 530kg, £1,170, Belgian Blue 590kg, £1,140, Limousins 540kg, £1,135, 540kg, £1,130, 550kg, £1,110, 500kg, £1,090, Charolais 530kg, £1,070, Simmental 590kg, £1,070, Newtownbreda producer Charolais 590kg, £1,160, Charolais 500kg, £980, Charolais 440kg, £980, Dromore producer Limousin 560kg, £1,140, Limousin 470kg, £1,035, Limousin 430kg, £1,000, Charolais 480kg, £990, Simmental 440kg, £960, Limousin 440kg, £930, Ballygowan producer Charolais 470kg, £1,065, Limousin 500kg, £1,020, Charolais 460kg, £985, Charolais 440kg, £980, Limousin 430kg, £920, Crossgar producer Shorthorn beef 460kg, £970, Charolais 450kg, £935, Limousin 400kg, £920, Limousin 460kg, £900.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top £510 for Belgian Blue bull calf. More calves needed to meet demand.

Please ensure all calves have BVD negative results before bringing to market to comply with new DAERA regulations.