Fat cows sell to £1,360 at Newtownstewart Mart

A good seasonal entry of cattle on offer saw fat cows selling to £1,360 and £705 per 100kgs.

Bullocks - Bulls to £1,470 and £830 over £1; heifers sold to £1,430 and £810 over £1; springing suckler cows to £1,830 and cows with calves to £1,700.

Fat cows: J J Morris, Glenhull 605kgs, £205, 455kgs, £193. R Matthewson, Killymore 720kgs, £189, 760kgs, £155; J Gallagher, Strabane 675kgs, £181, 665kgs, £135. G Sproule, Castlederg 660kgs, £179, A Ballantine, Glenhull 620kgs, £168, 615kgs, £163 and £161, 565kgs, £175, 545kgs, £155. G Lecky, Castlederg 665kgs, £153; M Lynch, Omagh 620kgs, £202, S Hegarty, Castlederg 575kgs, £162; V I Pinkerton, Omagh 540kgs, £135.

Cows with calves: R Scott Donemana £1,700, £1,580 and £1,070. P Gormley, Donemana £1,445.

Springing suckler cows: B Blee Donemana £1,830, £1,580 and £1,470.

Bullock and bull prices: G S Farm Ltd, Strabane 680kgs, £1,450. A local farmer 625kgs, £1,410, 590kgs, £1,275 and £1,265, 615kgs, £1,375, 535kgs, £1,175, 515kgs, £1,120, 630kgs, £1,095, 500kgs, £1,085, 485kgs, £1,010. Ross Miller, Newtownstewart 615kgs, £1,365, 600kgs, £1,270, 445kgs, £995. W J Kee, Strabane 675kgs, £1,400, 650kgs, £1,390, 690kgs, £1,205, J A McNulty, Glenmornan 510kgs, £1,340 (£830 over £1), a Strabane farmer 560kgs, £1,300; G Lecky, Castlederg 345kgs, £875, 315kgs, £835. G Mutch, Strabane 475kgs, £910, 440kgs, £870.

Heifer prices: R Matthewson, Killymore 620kgs, £1,430; a local farmer 550kgs, £1,250; P Gormley, Donemana 560kgs, £1,140. J Gallagher, Strabane 525kgs, £1,200; T O’Neill, Strabane 535kgs, £1,220, 540kgs, £1,190. L Furey, Plumbridge 560kgs, £1,100.

Sheep sale: Fat lambs - Raymond Pollock 23.5kgs, £115.50; Ms Laura Millar 25kgs, £114; W D Millar 23.3kgs, £113.50; C Muldoon 22.9kgs, £112.00; D Millar 21.9kgs, £112.00; R Henry 22.9kgs, £112.00; A Condy 21.4kgs, £109.50; Agnes Hawkes 30kgs, £115.00; 22.5kgs, £105.50; a Castlederg farmer 22.2kgs, £109.50; S Smyth 21.8kgs, £108.00; Paul Conway 20.1kgs, £104.00 and W D Millar 20.3kgs, £103.00.

Fat ewes: Raymond Pollock £112.00; Philip Hunter £115 and £94; G Sproule £110; Pat McGurk £102 and £76; R Henry £78 and M McCutcheon £91.