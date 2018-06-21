Fat cows sell to £1,366 at Saintfield Mart

A full yard of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with exceptional trade in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,366 for 660kg Simmental £207.

Leading prices: Donaghadee producer Simmental 660kg, £207, £1,366, Newtownards producers Aberdeen Angus 690kg, £194, £1,338, Limousin 780kg, £163, £1,271, Simmental 750kg, £158, £1,185, Limousin 690kg, £168, £1,159, Limousin 670kg, £169, £1,132, Downpatrick producers Limousin 710kg, £170, £1,207, Limousin 690kg, £170, £1,173, Limousin 730kg, £154, £1,124, Aberdeen Angus 770kg, £144, £1,108, Limousin 660kg, £167, £1,102, Charolais 610kg, £180, £1,098, Belgian Blue 640kg, £165, £1,056, Limousin 650kg, £160, £1,040, Ballynahinch producers Hereford 650kg, £177, £1,150, Limousin 740kg, £152, £1,124, Limousin 670kg, £166, £1,112, Hereford 700kg, £140, £980, Limousin 650kg, £150, £975, Limousin 600kg, £162, £972, Belfast producer Limousin 660kg, £166, £1,095, Crossgar producer Belgian Blue 590kg, £182, £1,073, Kircubbin producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 700kg, £146, £1,022, Ballygowan producer Friesian 750kg, £132, £990 and Hillsborough producer Friesian 750kg, £128, £960.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,408 for 730kg Belgian Blue £193.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producers Belgian Blue 730kg, £193, £1,408, Charolais 700kg, £185, £1,295, Charolais 670kg, £184, £1,232, Charolais 630kg, £186, £1,171, Comber producers Charolais 730kg, £190, £1,387, Parthenais 680kg, £194, £1,319, Limousin 530kg, £205, £1,086, Simmental 640kg, £150, £960, Limousin 520kg, £182, £946 and Lisburn producers Belgian Blue 590kg, £174, £1,026, Limousin 540kg, £180, £972.

BEEF BULLS: Sold to a top of £1,468 for 1,020kg Simmental £144, for Downpatrick producer

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,200 for 560kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Saintfield producer Charolais 560kg, £1,200, Charolais 510kg, £1,120, Ballygowan producer Simmental 630kg, £1,165, Hereford 590kg, £1,115, Simmental 570kg, £1,080, Portaferry producer Limousin 580kg, £1,100, Limousin 510kg, £1,085, Limousin 550kg, £1,080, Charolais 530kg, £1,030, Ballynahinch producers Charolais 460kg, £1,045, Charolais 440kg, £800, Downpatrick producers Charolais 500kg, £990, Limousin 370kg, £970, Limousin 440kg, £940, Limousin 460kg, £890, Charolais 410kg, £850, Limousin 360kg, £810, Limousin 330kg, £770, Limousin 340kg, £770, Lisburn producers Limousin 430kg, £925, Limousin 570kg, £920, Limousin 420kg, £905, Limousin 400kg, £860, Limousin 400kg, £855, Limousin 410kg, £840, Limousin 410kg, £820, Limousin 350kg, £810, Limousin 410kg, £800, Belfast producer Charolais 480kg, £900, Hillsborough producer Limousin 450kg, £800, Dromara producer Limousin 420kg, £755 and Kircubbin producer Aberdeen Angus 390kg, £750.,

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,420 for 710kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producers Limousin 710kg, £1,420, Charolais 640kg, £1,370, Charolais 680kg, £1,325, Charolais 660kg, £1,300, Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £1,300, Limousin 630kg, £1,285, Belgian Blue 600kg, £1,240, Belgian Blue 610kg, £1,240, Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,200, Limousin 480kg, £1,050, Limousin 480kg, £1,000, Killinchy producer Limousin 580kg, £1,315, Limousin 570kg, £1,260, Saler 660kg, £1,250, Comber producers Charolais 530kg, £1,225, Limousin 470kg, £1,080, Limousin 450kg, £1,080, Limousin 480kg, £1,040, Limousin 410kg, £1,000, Limousin 430kg, £1,000, Limousin 360kg, £900, Limousin 400kg, £900, Limousin 380kg, £870, Portaferry producers Limousin 530kg, £1,140, Belgian Blue 460kg, £1,075, Belgian Blue 490kg, £1,005, Hereford 500kg, £945, Hereford 490kg, £925, Limousin 430kg, £900, Hereford 490kg, £875, Lisburn producers Limousin 500kg, £1,045, Charolais 490kg, £960, Limousin 410kg, £950, Limousin 410kg, £915, Limousin 380kg, £880 and Kircubbin producer Aberdeen Angus 420kg, £875.

SUCKLERS: Sold to a top of £1,570 for Saler cow with Charolais heifer calf at foot.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £570 for Limousin bull calf and £410 Belgian Blue heifer calf.