Fat cows sell to £1,380 at Saintfield Mart

Another great turnout of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with exceptional prices and trade remaining firm in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,380 for 690kg Limousin, £200.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producers Limousin 690kg, £200, £1,380, Limousin 680kg, £196, £1,332, Limousin 780kg, £158, £1,232, Limousin 680kg, £180, £1,224, Belgian Blue 590kg, £198, £1,168, Belgian Blue 720kg, £159, £1,144, Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £170, £1,054, Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £188, £940, Belgian Blue 660kg, £141, £930, Charolais 630kg, £142, £894, Kilcoo producer Belgian Blue 620kg, £209, £1,295, Ballynahinch producer Hereford 760kg, £149, £1,132, Ardglass producer Limousin 670kg, £168, £1,125, Limousin 540kg, £203, £1096, Limousin 710kg, £154, £1,093, Limousin 650kg, £156, £1,014, Aberdeen Angus 710kg, £141, £1,001, Friesian 680kg, £135, £918, Belgian Blue 640kg, £143, £915, Belgian Blue 550kg, £159, £874, Templepatrick producer Shorthorn 780kg, £144, £1,123, Lisburn producers Friesian 710kg, £150, £1,065, Friesian 760kg, £128, £972, Friesian 740kg, £124, £917, Friesian 690kg, £125, £862, Crossgar producer Friesian 710kg, £138, £979 and Ballynahinch producer Limousin 570kg, £156, £889.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,478 for 770kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Lisburn producer Limousin 770kg, £192, £1,478 and Ballynahinch producer Holstein 720kg, £151, £1,087.

BEEF BULLS: Sold to a top of £945 for 450kg Salers £210 for Dromore producer.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,250 for 620kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Saintfield producer Charolais 620kg, £1,250, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £1,060, Aberdeen Angus 430kg, £910, Aberdeen Angus 420kg, £820, Belgian Blue 410kg, £760, Belgian Blue 400kg, £750, Belgian Blue 420kg, £720, Millisle producer Limousin 510kg, £1,045, Limousin 490kg, £1,020, Charolais 480kg, £1,000, Limousin 450kg, £950, Limousin 440kg, £920, Aberdeen Angus 430kg, £840, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £1,040, Holywood producer Saler 510kg, £1,000, Belgian Blue 420kg, £720, Ballynahinch producers Limousin 480kg, £955, Limousin 370kg, £920, Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £875, Limousin 380kg, £835, Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £800, Belgian Blue 420kg, £795, Limousin 360kg, £755, Limousin 320kg, £735, Limousin 330kg, £715, Limousin 510kg, £710, Portaferry producer Belgian Blue 500kg, £910, Belgian Blue 380kg,£680, Carryduff producer Limousin 390kg, £860, Limousin 360kg, £795, Crossgar producer Parthenais 380kg, £805 and Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus 410kg, £760, Aberdeen Angus 370kg, £705.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,410 for 590kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Charolais 590kg, £1,410, Charolais 550kg, £1,390, Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £1,255, Charolais 630kg, £1,160, Charolais 500kg, £1,130, Belgian Blue 530kg, £950, Ballynahinch producers Limousin 530kg, £1,280, Limousin 470kg, £1,110, Limousin 470kg, £1,090, Limousin 440kg, £950, Limousin 350kg, £940, Limousin 400kg, £925, Millisle producer Limousin 640kg, £1,265, Limousin 590kg, £1,200, Limousin 560kg, £1,095, Limousin 510kg, £1,010, Ardglass producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 500kg, £1,250, Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,185, Belgian Blue 550kg, £1,145, Belgian Blue 540kg, £1,140, Belgian Blue 530kg, £1,140, Belgian Blue 530kg, £1,080, Belgian Blue 520kg, £1,075, Belgian Blue 520kg, £1,075, Belgian Blue 500kg, £1,075, Belgian Blue 510kg, £1,060, Belgian Blue 480kg, £1,050, Belgian Blue 500kg, £1,025, Belgian Blue 480kg, £1,020, Belgian Blue 490kg, £1,015, Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £1,015, Belgian Blue 450kg, £1,010, Belgian Blue 500kg, £1,000, Belgian Blue 460kg, £930, Belgian Blue 470kg, £930, Belgian Blue 420kg, £930, Downpatrick producers Limousin 510kg, £1,250, Limousin 500kg, £1,150, Limousin 490kg, £1,150, Charolais 480kg, £1,135, Limousin 490kg, £1,120, Charolais 450kg, £985, Charolais 460kg, £955, Charolais 420kg, £950, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £1,205, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,170, Limousin 600kg, £1,160, Simmental 590kg, £1150, Hereford 570kg, £1,090, Limousin 560kg, £1,070, Hereford 600kg, £1,060, Saler 420kg, £925, Carryduff producer Limousin 520kg, £1,090, Limousin 460kg, £995, Limousin 400kg, £975, Limousin 380kg, £935, Charolais 380kg, £930, Limousin 380kg, £920, Portaferry producer Charolais 400kg, £970, Hereford 560kg, £950 and Holywood producer Hereford 490kg, £940.

DROPPED CALVES Sold to a top of £390 for Belgian Blue bull calf and £315 for Belgian Blue heifer calf.