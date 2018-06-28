Fat cows sell to £1,383 for 760k at Saintfield Mart

Another excellent show of cattle for this time of the year with trade remaing firm in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,383 for 760kg Aberdeen Angus £182.

Leading prices: Ballywalter producer Aberdeen Angus 760kg, £182, £1,383, Donaghadee producer Limousin 830kg, £156, £1,294, Limousin 830kg, £149, £1,236, Kircubbin producer Montbeliarde 670kg, £188, £1,259, Montbeliarde 690kg, £144, £993, Newtownards producer Charolais 760kg, £161, £1,223, Greyabbey producer Charolais 790kg, £147, £1,161, Belgian Blue 660kg, £136, £897, Craigavon producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 590kg, £195, £1,150, Limousin 550kg, £207, £1,138, Charolais 560kg, £202, £1,131, Limousin 560kg, £200, £1,120, Limousin 540kg, £206, £1,112, Charolais 540kg, £200, £1,080, Charolais 520kg, £204, £1,060, Hereford 700kg, £146, £1,022, Charolais 490kg, £204, £999, Newtownards producer Speckle Park 680kg, £154, £1,047, Limousin 620kg, £167, £1,035, Hereford 690kg, £150, £1,035, Hereford 660kg, £148, £976, Clough producer Saler 690kg, £148, £1,021, Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus 730kg, £137, £1,000, Ballynahinch producers Limousin 690kg, £142, £979, Limousin 700kg, £138, £966 and Downpatrick producer Limousin 600kg, £157, £942.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,428 for 690kg Limousin £207.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin 690kg, £207, £1,428, Simmental 690kg, £182, £1,255, Limousin 590kg, £1,92, £1,132, Shorthorn beef 530kg, £161, £853, Ballywalter producer Aberdeen Angus 700kg, £170, £1,190 and Belfast producer Charolais 620kg, £175, £1,085 and Charolais 580kg, £170, £986.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,085 for 520kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producers Limousin 520kg, £1,085, Limousin 530kg, £985, Limousin 460kg, £980, Limousin 400kg, £965, Limousin 400kg, £915, Limousin 380kg, £880, Limousin 410kg, £875, Limousin 430kg, £870, Limousin 430kg, £850, Limousin 390kg, £825, Limousin 400kg, £820, Limousin 420kg, £820, Limousin 380kg, £805, Limousin 340kg, £770, Limousin 350kg, £770, Limousin 350kg, £745, Limousin 320kg, £720, Dromara producer Limousin 530kg, £980, Belgian Blue 500kg, £925, Dundonald producer 480kg, £930, Limousin 490kg, £905, Limousin 440kg, £720, Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £925, Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £925, Charolais 310kg, £690, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £910, Hereford 500kg, £890, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 420kg, £805, Limousin 410kg, £755, Blonde d’Aquitaine 400kg, £740, Saler 390kg, £720, Saintfield producer Simmental 430kg, £755, Aberdeen Angus 400kg, £715, Simmental 410kg, £710, Newtownards producer Hereford 370kg £730 and Lisburn producer Hereford 460kg, £720.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,240 for 510kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Kircubbin producer Limousin 510kg, £1,240, Saintfield producer Limousin 560kg, £1,225, Groomsport producer Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,130, Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,120, Belgian Blue 560kg, £1,110, Belgian Blue 560kg, £1,055, Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,050, Downpatrick producers Limousin 500kg, £1,070, Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £850, Limousin 440kg, £905, Limousin 400kg, £835, Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £775, Limousin 410kg, £730, Moira producer Stabiliser 470kg, £870, Stabiliser 410kg, £745, Stabiliser 420kg, £725, Stabiliser 400kg, £670, Stabiliser 360kg, £650, Stabiliser 370kg, £630, Stabiliser 350kg, £630, Saintfield producer Limousin 490kg, £955, Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £940, Limousin 460kg, £900, Limousin 670kg, £900, Holstein 580kg, £860, Holstein 520kg, £745, Hillsborough producer Limousin 430kg, £800, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £800, Lisburn producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 390kg, £760, 370kg, £730, 360kg, £730, 370kg, £715 and European Angus 390kg, £640.

SUCKLER STOCK: Sold to a top of £1,310 for Aberdeen Angus with heifer calf at foot.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £495 for Belgian Blue heifer calf and £370 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf.

WEANLINGS: Sold to £425 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf.