Fat cows sell to £1,384 for 710kg at Saintfield Mart

A good show of stock at Wednesday’s sale with prices still holding firm.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,384 for 710kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Ballywalter producer Limousin 710kg, £195, £1,384, Dromara producer Belgian Blue 650kg, £1,150, Belgian Blue 570kg, £187, £1,065, Belgian Blue 590kg, £180, £1,062, Limousin 560kg, £160, £896, Belgian Blue 620kg, £144, £892, Limousin 520kg, £154, £800, Belgian Blue 520kg, £135, £702, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 710kg, £158, £1,121, Groomsport producer Limousin 580kg, £191, £1,107, Downpatrick producer Bazadais 580kg, £190, £1,102, Bazadais 500kg, £188, £940, Ballygowan producer Friesian 820kg, £128, £1,049, Newtownards producer Simmental 700kg, £147, £1,029, Limousin 680kg, £133, £904, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 680kg, £151, £1,026, Ballynahinch producer Friesian 870kg, £111, £965, Killinchy producer Belgian Blue 700kg, £137, £959, Bangor producer Belgian Blue 710kg, £131, £930, Belgian Blue 460kg, £149, £685, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 630kg, £128, £806, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £116, £754, Comber producer Holstein 590kg, £123, £725, Portaferry producer Friesian 530kg, £135, £715 and Ballygowan producer Ayrshire 600kg, £118, £708.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,358 for 700kg Simmental £194.

Leading prices: Comber producer Simmental 700kg, £194, £1,358, Belgian Blue 640kg, £184, £1,177, Hereford 650kg, £180, £1,170, Belgian Blue 630kg, £182, £1,146, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 720kg, £170 £1,224, Limousin 650kg, £179, £1,163, Ballywalter producer Aberdeen Angus 720kg, £163, £1,173 and Ballynahinch producers Limousin 660kg, £172, £1,135, Limousin 630kg, £130, £819.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,125 for 610kg Simmental.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Simmental 610kg, £1,125, Simmental 530kg, £900, Simmental 460kg, £840, Limousin 440kg, £840, Comber producer Charolais 480kg, £1,090, Limousin 450kg, £1,045, Limousin 450kg, £875, Limousin 470kg, £870, Crossgar producer Simmental 570kg, £975, Simmental 450kg, £765, Hereford 450kg, £680, Portaferry producer Hereford 500kg, £920, Portaferry producer Hereford 510kg, £840, Hereford 500kg, £800, Hereford 480kg, £750, Hereford 430kg, £735, Hereford 430kg, £700, Belfast producer Aberdeen Angus 400kg, £790, Limousin 350kg, £725, Saintfield producers Hereford 410kg, £695, Belgian Blue 430kg, £680, Shorthorn beef 380kg, £620, Charolais 360kg, £600, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 360kg, £655, Aberdeen Angus 330kg, £520 and Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus 300kg, £530.

BULLOCKS Sold to a top of £1,380 for 600kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais 600kg, £1,380, 620kg, £1,200, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Anguss 500kg, £1,075, 550kg, £1,045, 460kg, £960, Crossgar producer Charolaiss 460kg, £1,080, 460kg, £1,040, Crossgar producer Simmentals 520kg, £1,075, 500kg, £1,045, 450kg, £1,020, 440kg, £945 and Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £910, 330kg, £790, 290kg, £780.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £305 for Aberdeen Angus heifer calf and £295 for Fleckvieh bull calf.