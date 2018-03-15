Fat cows sell to £1,384 for 800kg at Saintfield Mart

Another good show of cattle at Wednesday's sale with prices holding firm in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,384 for 800kg Charolais £173.

Leading prices: Ballyward producer Charolais 800kg, £173, £1,384, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 900kg, £152, £1,368, Shorthorn 800kg, £155, £1,240, Ballygowan producer Saler 800kg, £166, £1,328, Parthenais 610kg, £214, £1,305, Charolais 740kg, £159, £1,176, Limousin 680kg, £166, £1,128, Limousin 570kg, £194, £1,105, Parthenais 600kg, £184, £1,104, Limousin 740kg, £149, £1,102, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 900kg, £146, £1,314, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 700kg, £173, £1,211, Belgian Blue 650kg, £173, £1,124, Strangford producer Simmental 700kg, £170, £1,190, Ballyhalbert producer Shorthorn 690kg, £166, £1,145, Limousin 700kg, £140, £980, Comber producer Holstein 840kg, £120, £1,008, Holstein 780kg, £121, £943, Carrowdore producer Holstein 800kg, £117, £936, Downpatrick producer Simmental 530kg, £172, £911, Ballygowan producer Shorthorn 640kg, £136, £870 and Limousin 590kg, £147, £867.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,512 for 710kg Limousin £213.

Leading prices: Ballyhalbert producer Limousin 710kg, £213, £1,512, 660kg, £208, £1,372, 670kg, £191, £1,279, Strangford producer Simmental 700kg, £1,70 £1,190, Montbeliarde 600kg, £185, £1,110, Simmental 550kg, £180, £990, Limousn 580kg, £170, £986, Montbeliarde 660kg, £144, £950, Montbeliarde 640kg, £140, £896.

BEEF BULLS: Sold to a top of £1,540 for 1,100kg Simmental £140 and £1,396 for 970kg Charolais £144 for Newtownards producer.

HEIFERS Sold to a top of £1,030 for 530Kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Lisburn producer Charolais 530kg, £1,030, Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,000, Limousin 450kg, £965, Downpatrick producers Charolais 510kg, £1,010, Hereford 480kg, £955, Hereford 480kg, £955, Hereford 440kg, £870, Hereford 490kg, £840, Hereford 460kg, £820, Hereford 430kg, £810, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 490kg, £980, Simmental 400kg, £870, Charolais 380kg, £865, Charolais 390kg, £755, Groomsport producer Hereford 500kg, £955, Belgian Blue 520kg, £955, Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £940, Belgian Blue 530kg, £930, Hereford 500kg, £880, Belgian Blue 480kg, £860, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £930, Hereford 380kg, £845, Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £845, Aberdeen Angus 430kg, £830, Limousin 410kg, £830, Aberdeen Angus 390kg, £790, Hereford 390kg, £750, Lisburn producer Limousin 410kg, £830, Limousin 430kg, £750 and Simmental 480kg, £750.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,250 for 600kg Hereford.

Leading prices: Crossgar producer Hereford 600kg, £1,250, Strangford producer Charolais 590kg, £1,245, Limousin 560kg, £1,100, Simmental 560kg, £1,075, Charolais 520kg, £1,070, Charolais 570kg, £1,050, Charolais 490kg, £1,030, Dromara producer Charolais 550kg, £1,240, Limousin 540kg, £1,140, Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,140, Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £1,115, Limousin 530kg, £1,110, Limousin 510kg, £1,100, Limousin 520kg, £1,100, Charolais 500kg, £1,090, Simmental 480kg, £1,080, Charolais 500kg, £1,075, Limousin 490kg, £1,060, Limousin 490kg, £1,050, Belgian Blue 530kg, £1,050, Downpatrick producer Charolais 550kg, £1,220, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 560kg, £1,195, Simmental 570kg, £1,155, Limousin 580kg, £1,140, Limousin 540kg, £1,120, Limousin 560kg, £1,120, Limousin 530kg, £1,090, Limousin 530kg, £1,090, Limousin 540kg, £1,080, Blonde d'Aquitaine 500kg, £1,075, Limosuin 510kg, £1,060, Limousin 500kg, £1,055, Limousin 520kg, £1,035, Hereford 500kg, £1,030, Comber producer Charolais 580kg, £1,195, Limousin 630kg, £1,195, Charolais 520kg, £1,150, Belgian Blue 510kg, £1,075, Dromore producer Simmental 570kg, £1,170 and Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,090.

DROPPED CALVES: Over 100 calves sold to a top of £470 for Belgian Blue bull calf and £330 for Belgian Blue heifer calf.