Fat cows sell to £1,425 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Good quality cattle were a sharper trade on Friday.

Weanling calves sold to 278p/k for a Mayobridge farmer.

A Kilkeel farmer toped the sale with £1,000 for a 468k Limousin with 458k from the same farm reaching £985.

Store heifers sold to £1,280 for a 652k Aberdeen Angus from Seapatrick.

Other Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £1,150 and £1,040.

Bullocks sold to £1,235 for a 574k Charolais from Brackney West with many bullocks at over £1,000 each.

Fat cows sold to £1,425 for a 896k Aberdeen Angus from Seapatrick followed by 784k at £1,170, 738k at £1,075 and 690k at £1,035.

Dropped calves sold to £380 for Belgian Blue bulls from Portavogie.

DROPPED CALVES

Portavogie farmer: Belgian Blue bulls, £380, £345, £330, £320 etc. Katesbridge farmer: Limousin bull £375. Warrenpoint farmer: Simmental bull £370. Upper Crossgar farmer: Aberdeen Angus heifers, £375, £325. Kilcoo farmer: £340, £335, £335 and £315. Rathfriland farmer: Aberdeen Angus heifers, £250, £240 and £240. Annalong farmer: Fleckvieh bull, £335 and £300. Carnew farmer: Limousin bull £375. Warrenpoint farmer: Simmental bull £300.

WEANLINGS

Mayobridge farmer: 194k at £540 or 278p/k, 190k at £515 or 271p/k. Keady farmer: 290k at £690 and 320k at £700. Ballinran farmer: 384k at £800, 362k at £860, 348k at £760. Banbridge farmer: 342k at £765, 374k at £835, 364k at £815, 344k at £740, 254k at £550 and 248k at £540. Kilkeel farmer: 468k at £1,000, 458k at £985, 366k at £765. Clough farmer: 418k at £895, 410k at £850. Lisburn farmer: 412k at £750.

HEIFERS

Seapatrick farmer: 650k at £1,280, 658k at £1,150. Ballynanny farmer: 474k at £1,040, 440k at £980. Ballinaskeagh farmer: 458k at £995, 500k at £975, 492k at £970, 514k at £945 and 466k at £940. Backaderry farmer: 478k at £935, 480k at £910, 354k at £725, 428k at £800, 330k at £730.

FAT COWS

Seapatrick farmer: 896k at £1,425, 784k at £1,170, 690k at £1,035. Brackney West farmer: 738k at £1,075. Ballyward farmer: 682k at £955. Ballyveamore farmer: 598k at £905. Mayobridge farmer: 600k at £840. Castlewellan farmer: 574k at £770 and Simmental bull from Lisburn sold at £1,320 for 900k.

BULLOCKS

Brackney West farmer: 574k at £1,235. Dromore farmer: 560k at £1,155, 512k at £1,140, 476k at £1,045, 544k at £1,005, 484k at £1,000. Annalong farmer: 560k at £1,010. Castlewellan farmer: 514k at £1,020, 550k at £1,010. Ballynanny farmer: 434k at £875. Annalong farmer: 518k at £980, 440k at £830 etc.

Well over 800 head was entered into Tuesday evening’s sale, which saw another excellent trade.

190 spring lambs sold to £133.50 for 24k from Hilltown.

The top 10 lots sold from £129 to £133.50 and to £6.05 per kilo.

300 hoggets cleared up to £130.50 from Ballywillwill.

The top 10 lots of hoggets sold from £127.50 to £130.50.

A massive entry of fat ewes cleaned up to £126 for a Corbally farmer.

SPRING LAMBS

Hilltown farmer: 24k at £133.50. Dromara farmer: 26k at £131.50 and 22k at £130.50. Corbet farmer: 21.5k at £130.50 or £6.09 per kilo. Ballyroney farmer: 23k at £130.50. Ballymartin farmer: 24k at £130.50. Kilkeel farmer: 23k at £130. Kilcoo farmer: 23.5k at £130. Magheragh farmer: 24.5k at £129. Loughbrickland farmer: 22.7k at £129.

HOGGETS

Ballywillwill farmer: 38k at £130.50. Ballynahinch farmer: 31.5k at £130. Gransha farmer: 30k at £129.50. Knockgorm farmer: 33k at £129.50. Aghaderg farmer: 34k at £129.50. Curley farmer: 30.5k at £129. Kilkeel farmer: 32k at £129 and 26k at £127.50.

FAT EWES

Corbally farmer: £126. Cascum farmer: £121. Ballynahinch farmer: £119. Dromara farmer: £117. Ballymartin farmer: £111 and £109. Newcastle farmer: £105. Kilkeel farmer: £104 and £103. Banbridge, Ballyveaghbeg, Downpatrick and Rathfriland farmers all sold fat ewes at £100 each.