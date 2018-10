Fat cows sell to £1,480 at Hilltown Mart

Store bullocks sold to 240ppk at Hilltown Mart on Saturday (October 13th).

Fat cows: Dromara farmer £1,480 for 876kg (168ppk). Hilltown farmer £1,150 for 796kg (144ppk). Warrenpoint farmer £1,080 for 650kg (166ppk), £940 for 726kg (129ppk). Leitrim farmer £1,060 for 746kg (142ppk).

Cows and calves: Hilltown farmer, cow and male calf, £1,680. Newcastle farmer, cow and male calf, £1,600, cow and heifer calf, £1,360. Cabra farmer, cow and male calf, £1,560, cow and heifer calf, £1,480. Mayobridge farmer, £1,320.

Heifers: Mayobridge farmer, £1,475 for 696kg (211ppk), £1,345 for 646kg (208ppk), £1,160 for 582kg (199ppk). Katesbridge farmer, £1,270 for 598kg (212ppk). Kilkeel farmer, £1,155 for 524kg (220ppk). Hilltown farmers, £1,130 for 592kg (190ppk), £1,125 for 598kg (188ppk), £1,095 for 536kg (204ppk), £1,085 for 518kg (209ppk), £1,080 for 584kg (184ppk), £1,070 for 514kg (208ppk), £1,060 for 506kg (209ppk). Rostrevor farmer, £1,115 for 614kg (181ppk).

Bullocks: Hilltown farmers, £1,390 for 578kg (240ppk), £1,380 for 668kg (206ppk), £1,360 for 706kg (192ppk), £1,335 for 600kg (222ppk), £1,325 for 638kg (207ppk), £1,300 for 658kg (197ppk), £1,275 for 572kg (222ppk), £1270 for 618kg (205ppk), £1,240 for 646kg (192ppk). Rathfriland farmer, £1,370 for 686kg (199ppk), £1,340 for 678kg (197ppk).

Weanling Heifers: Hilltown farmers, £960 for 382kg (251ppk), £740 for 382kg (193ppk), £710 for 350kg (202ppk). Castlewellan farmer, £770 for 388kg (198ppk), £720 for 300kg (240ppk). Kilkeel farmer, £750 for 468kg (160ppk), £720 for 320kg (225ppk).

Weanling Males: Kilkeel farmer, £1,090 for 542kg (201ppk), £940 for 420kg (223ppk). Mayobridge farmer, £970 for 432kg (224ppk).Newry farmer, £910 for 416kg (218ppk). Ballyward farmer, £905 for 436kg (208ppk), £840 for 406kg (206ppk), £825 for 416kg (198ppk). Hilltown farmer, £900 for 518kg (173ppk), £890 for 430kg (207ppk).

Prices from the sheep sale at Hilltown Mart: Fat lambs: Castlewellan farmers, £85 for 25kg (330ppk), £82 for 24kg (339ppk), £76.50 for 23.5kg (337ppk). Kilcoo farmer, £81.50 for 23.5kg (345ppk). Ballynahinch farmer, £81.50 for 23kg (350ppk), £80.50 for 23kg (350ppk). Kilkeel farmer,£81 for 23kg (344ppk). Banbridge farmer, £77.50 for 23kg (337ppk). Cabra farmer,£76 for 20kg (380ppk). Mayobridge farmer, £75 for 22kg (330ppk).

Store Lambs: Castlewellan farmer, £74 for 18kg (406ppk), £73.50 for 18.5kg (395ppk). Kilkeel farmer, £73 for 18.5kg (388ppk). Cabra farmer,£70.50 for 17kg (400ppk). Dromore farmer, £70 for 17kg (411ppk). Dromara farmer, £69.50 for 16kg (409ppk), £67.50 for 15.5kg (435ppk). Hilltown farmer, £68 for 15.5kg (430ppk). Castlewellan farmer, £67 for 16kg (418ppk).

Fat ewes: Banbridge farmer, £90. Rathfriland farmer, £80(twice). Ballyward farmer, £75. Castlewellan farmer, £70.50. Rostrevor farmer, £70.

Breeding ewe lambs: Hilltown farmer, £90, £89 (twice).